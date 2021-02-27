New York State Police
- BIRDSALL — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 15A and Forest Road. Jesse C. Dwyer, 38, of Corning, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 a.m. Thursday on Route 242 and Dublin Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Ellicottville woman was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:33 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 95. Elizabeth R. Mollander, 50, of Lewis Run, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday on County Road 40 and Pine Grove Road. Gary L. Steiner, 62, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday on Portville Ceres and Bells Brook roads. Wheeler A. Koch, 45, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY