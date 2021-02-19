New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday on Routes 16 and 39. Dennis S. Hatrick, 82, of Chaffee and Gary M. Heusiner, 60, of Elma, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday on Pangburn Road and State Route 275. Allison J. Sitter, 32, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 and the West Five Mile Road overpass. J. Paul M. Matheson, 47, of Bradford, Pa. and Rodney C. Tuttle, 69, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday on Bolivar Road and County Road 9. Tena M. Briggs, 53, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday on Route 47 E. and Old State Road. Caitlynn N. Barkley, 26, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.