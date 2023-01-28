Alle-Catt opponents gearing up for fight over 800-foot tall turbines

Graphic showing taller wind turbines being proposed by Alle-Catt Wind Energy for four towns in northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

 Provided

Opponents of the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm across four northern Cattaraugus and Allegany county towns are gearing up for another fight over the proposed height of turbines, which could exceed 800 feet.

Alle-Catt Wind Energy, a division of Chicago-based alternative energy developer Invenergy, recently filed an amended application for the wind farm with the state Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment to use fewer, larger turbines in the 340-megawatt wind project.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social