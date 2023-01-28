Alle-Catt opponents gearing up for fight over 800-foot tall turbines

Opponents of the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm across four northern Cattaraugus and Allegany county towns are gearing up for another fight over the proposed height of turbines, which could exceed 800 feet.
Alle-Catt Wind Energy, a division of Chicago-based alternative energy developer Invenergy, recently filed an amended application for the wind farm with the state Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment to use fewer, larger turbines in the 340-megawatt wind project.
Invenergy initially proposed 117 3-megawatt turbines sanding 600 feet tall — blade tips to ground height — but the developer is now seeking permission from the Siting Commission to use 84 towers with 4.2-megawatt turbines and a blade tip to ground height of up to 820 feet.
Stephanie Milks, the former president of Freedom United, last year moved to Ohio with her husband and two children — not because of the Alle-Catt project. However, she has kept her hand in on the issue, reading new documents filed by Invenergy and its opponents.
This week, Milks sent out a letter on the Alle-Catt Wind Turbine Concerns Facebook group urging everyone to send letters to the Siting Commission opposing the bigger turbines requiring taller towers. The blades would be almost a quarter-kilometer in length, she noted.
The taller turbines and longer blades would make matters that area residents were originally concerned about — noise, shadow flicker and setbacks from property lines — worse, Milks said in a telephone interview.
One Bixby Hill Road home was looking at 107 hours of shadow from the turbine blades, when the annual limit is 30 hours. “I don’t see how an 800-foot turbine is going to generate less shadow flicker,” she said.
“People can still weigh in on the application to the Siting Commission,” Milks added.
Invenergy still has 136 certificate conditions and 31 compliance packages it must satisfy, Milks said. It has to submit documents on how they will comply.
Invenergy is dismissing health concerns from the turbines as well as a loss of property values. “The leaseholders are going to have to live with this, too,” Milks said. Any agreement should include property value protection, she added.
Despite living in another state now, Milks has offered to continue to help in any way she can. “What’s right is right,” she said, adding that she doesn’t believe Invenergy has been transparent from the start.
She also expressed concern for what she said would be more birds, including eagles, and bats that the larger turbine blades will kill.
To review the more than 1,260 documents filed with the Public Service Commission in the Alle-Catt case since May 15, 2017, go online to:
Documents filed over the transmission line to get electricity from the wind farm to the grid can be found at:
Invenergy advertised in local newspapers earlier this month that it is seeking water-quality certification from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cross and fill federally-protected streams and wetlands.
Cattaraugus County is contesting that certification as well as the $450 million Alle-Catt Wind Farm with its more than 30,000-acre footprint across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The wind project would power 134,000 homes.
Gary Abraham, an environmental attorney representing groups opposed to the Alle-Catt project, said the fact Invenergy is proposing bigger towers and turbines means the developer will need bigger concrete foundations and heavier equipment, which could add impacts to wildlife, wetlands and groundwater.
“We’ll be putting in comments,” Abraham said. “It’s more interesting to look at the amendment to the certificate.” All-Catt is talking about 592-foot turbines, which is a mistake if they are considering bigger turbines that need bigger towers and turbine blades.
“We don’t know what’s happening,” Abraham said. ”We have to guess. Alle-Catt has not come out and publicly said they are planning to use larger turbines” which would require taller towers and a longer distance from blade tip to ground.
Milks said, “Additionally, we request 60 days, after they clearly publish the model and 820 feet height of the newly proposed wind turbine, to review the Application Amendment and Water Quality Certification to allow us time to review the necessary documents and compose our public comments.”