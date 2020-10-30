OLEAN — While some families will be waiting until next year for regular Halloween festivities, those looking for COVID-19-conscious candy collection do have some options.

Area communities have set trick-or-treating hours for Saturday — with several other types of events scheduled.

Area trick-or-treating hours include:

Olean: 6-8 p.m.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host a drive-by trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Drivers should enter the west end of South Street to pick up goodies.

The Olean YMCA is hosting a trunk-or-treat event 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Wayne Street facility.

In addition, the Crosstown Alliance Church, at 1513 Main St., will host a trunk or treat from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. All volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.

Allegany: 6-8 p.m.

Portville: 6-8 p.m.

Hinsdale: 6-8 p.m.

A trunk or treat will be held at the Hinsdale Fire Hall. Those wishing to hand out candy should arrive by 5:45 p.m.

Cuba: 6-8 p.m.

Bolivar: 6-8 p.m.

Wellsville: 6-8 p.m.

Franklinville: 6-8 p.m.

Ellicottville: 6-8 p.m.

Salamanca: 5-7 p.m.

Masks, hand washing or sanitizing, and social distancing is encouraged.

The New York State Department of Health offered do’s and don’ts to help keep families safe while enjoying the holiday.

DO:

• Enjoy virtual celebrations or socially distanced activities that are outdoors.

• If there are a high number of cases in your area, it is important to skip any in-person celebrations.

• Trick-or-treat only with your household family group.

• Always stay socially distanced from those who are not living in your household.

• For those choosing to give out treats, avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Give treats outdoors. Set up a station with individually bagged or packaged treats for kids to take. Participate in one-way trick or treating where individually-wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance.

• Take candy only if it is individually wrapped in a sealed wrapper or baggy, and is available to grab and go, placed separately from other candies. If setting a grab and go station, set it 6 feet from your front door

• Wear a proper face covering or cloth mask. Most Halloween masks won’t be sufficient to meet guidance, so ensure you wear a face covering that provides adequate protection.

• See if you can incorporate your face covering into a costume, but remember, a face covering must always be made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

• Wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer before, during and after activities.

• Consider carrying Halloween-themed or decorated hand sanitizer or leaving some out for your treat-or-treaters to use.

• Only give out, or pick up, commercially wrapped treats that are sealed.

DON’T:

• Trick-or-treat or give out candy if you are sick, live with someone who is sick, have been exposed to someone known to have COVID-19 in the last 14 days, are under isolation or quarantine, or have traveled internationally or to a state affected by the state travel advisory in the last 14 days.

• Participate in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed out at the door and where you cannot stay socially distanced.

• Pick out candy from a bowl or receive candy directly from someone’s hands.

• If there is crowding in front of a home, or if treats are directly taken from a bowl or directly handed out from someone’s hands, skip that house and find a safer option.

• Trick-or-treat in crowded streets or neighborhoods where social distance cannot be maintained.

• Trick-or-treat indoors, unless you are at your own house with family members.

• Take candy from someone else’s candy bag.

• Host or attend a party or any type of gathering or event, whether it is indoors or outdoors over the mass gathering limits set for your area.

• Attend events lasting several hours or that have people who have traveled from other areas where transmission is higher.

• If you do go to an event and see a large crowd, or if there are others there who are not wearing face coverings or staying socially distanced, you should leave and find another way to celebrate.

• Wear a Halloween mask instead of a face covering, unless the Halloween mask meets the face covering guidance. Don’t wear a Halloween costume mask over a cloth face mask, as too many masks can make it difficult to breathe. Instead, skip the costume mask this year and choose a cloth face mask that compliments your costume or is Halloween-themed.

