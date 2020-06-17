Senior congregate dining sites across Cattaraugus County closed three months ago as the coronavirus began picking up in New York.

Since then, members of the most vulnerable group continued to get daily meals if not the companionship of senior dining sites. The hundreds of seniors who gathered each day to share meals together — and others sheltering in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 — were added to those who get their meals delivered by Meals on Wheels volunteers.

Most people at the Senior Wellness and Nutrition (SWAN) sites were familiar with Meals on Wheels and when things started shutting down, they were called and offered home delivery, said Cathy Mackay, director of the Office for the Aging, which oversees both senior programs.

That presented another problem, Mackay said. Most Meals on Wheels are delivered by Retired Service Volunteer Program (RSVP) members, many of whom are part of the high-risk group for coronavirus.

The call went out for new volunteers who were not part of the high risk group over age 60. To supplement new volunteers, some county employees who had been placed on furlough were recalled to deliver meals to seniors.

The average age of people who attended the SWAN sites is in the mid-70s, and most have health concerns, Mackay said.

The plan to get food to those who had been going to the SWAN sites needed one other ingredient, regular social contact, Mackay said. Instead of just dropping meals off at the front door, drivers wearing face masks and gloves took the time to safely check on residents.

“We wanted to make sure we were still getting eyes on people,” she said. “For a lot of people, it’s difficult for them to come out of the house and get the meals. We have strict protocols for delivery.”

Two Office for the Aging caseworkers, Allison Ayers-Hendy and Maria Wright suggested adding something to the meals once a week as part of a wellness campaign to brighten seniors day — a little something for their mental and emotional health.

Those little “extras” included candies at Easter and flowers on Mother’s Day, gardening kits and word search puzzles, Mackay said. Another program involving pen pals has also emerged. Drivers forward letters from one person to another.

Back in February, before the coronavirus, Meals on Wheels delivered 8,500 meals in February. By March, when the SWAN sites closed and those people started getting home delivered meals, the number of meals rose to more than 11,000. By the end of May, they were delivering more than 14,000 meals, Mackay said.

That’s a better than 60% increase in meals and not all were former SWAN site diners. “A lot of new people wanted to shelter at home,” Mackay said.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center also handles grocery delivery to seniors who continue to shelter in their homes, Mackay said. Federal stimulus money and other grants are funding those activities.

Some of the county’s 400 RSVP volunteers who have been sidelined during the conoravirus pandemic have begun to return if they can do so safely, Mackay said. Others have said they don’t feel comfortable returning just yet, she added. “They miss their friends,” but prefer to return later.

That brings up the question of when the SWAN sites will reopen.

“I’d love to see the sites open again,” Mackay said. It’s not going to be soon — the end of summer or early fall at the earliest.

“I’m going to watch the numbers,” Mackay said. “I want to see if the virus spikes.” She’s also going to wait and see what other counties do about reopening the elderly dining sites.

“My plans are finished,” Mackay said of the plans to reopen the dining sites. There are signs. Most of the sites are in large spaces where social distancing won’t be a problem. There will be no touch sanitary stations. Salt and pepper shakers will be replaced with one-use packets.

“The sites won’t look the same,” Mackay said. “We may hold off on certain activities with common objects everyone would be touching. Maybe you don’t hold square dancing.”

You can’t beat the socialization aspect of the SWAN sites, Mackay said, although Meals on Wheels drivers are trying their best. Many elderly residents get regular reassurance calls from the Office for the Aging as well.

Mackay said Meals on Wheels drivers are still needed in Salamanca and in the Gowanda area.