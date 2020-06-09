VALHALLA (TNS) — As New York state continues to reopen after the novel coronavirus shutdown, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the focus now must be on day-to-day testing to measure progress.

“The number of deaths are so low, thank God, that that number is no longer that informative,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “How many tests did we do yesterday in the region and what percent is positive of those tests? That’s the number to focus on."

Cuomo said 50,000 tests are being conducted each day in New York. Every region of the state except New York City is seeing a 1% rate of positives, Cuomo said. The city’s is 2%.

Tracking that number carefully is key to avoiding a spike in cases that could jeopardize a region’s reopening, Cuomo said.

A spike, he said, would be a sudden increase of cases that can’t be attributed to a single event or location.

“Can we trace them to one employer or one gathering?” Cuomo asked. “If you cannot find a specific cause for that increase and you see it continuing over time, that would be a spike.”

All parts of the state are reopening, 101 days since the state’s first positive test, Cuomo said.

For the past three months, the state has focused on hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. With hospitalizations and deaths at a fraction of what they were at the peak, Cuomo said, it’s time to track the virus in real time.

It can take two to three weeks before someone is sick enough to go to the hospital, and longer than that before patients die. Tracking those numbers tells you more about what the virus has done rather than what it’s doing.

MORE GUIDELINES FOR REOPENING

The state has released rules and guidelines forfood services and personal care industries allowed to open in Phase 3.

Restaurants will be allowed to start serving customers indoors when regions enter Phase 3.

Restaurants must:

• Limit indoor capacity to no more than 50% of maximum occupancy, exclusive of employees.

• Limit outdoor capacity to the number of tables that can be safely arranged 6 feet away from each other.

• Whenever distancing is not available, physical barriers must be enacted between tables.

• Employees must wear face coverings at all times.

• Patrons must wear face coverings, except while seated.

• Individuals at the same table must be members of the same party (but may be from different households) with a maximum of 10 people per table.

• Seating in bar areas and communal tables can only be allowed if six feet distance can be maintained.

Personal care industries include all personal care businesses not related to hair styling, which has already reopened. It includes tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, tanning and waxing.

Businesses must:

• Limit the workforce and customer presence to no more than 50 percent of the maximum occupancy, inclusive of customers.

• Customers must maintain six feet of separation from others, except during the service.

• Customers must be wearing a face covering to be permitted entry.

• Employees must wear a face-covering anytime they interact with customers.

• Maintain social distancing in customer seating areas, cash registers and appointment desks unless there is a physical barrier.

• Close waiting rooms.

The state has also published industry-specific guidance. For example, manicure and pedicure baths and bowls must be properly disinfected between use. Spas must close saunas, steam rooms or other services that take place in closed spaces where it is difficult to maintain social distancing or unsafe to wear a mask.