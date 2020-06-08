LITTLE VALLEY — The coronavirus pandemic has put a big dent in Cattaraugus County’s revenue.

With New York state looking at a $13 billion budget shortfall — due largely to COVID-19 — local governments have been warned of impending cuts in state aid. The question is, how much?

Early in the pandemic, Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles directed department heads to prepare plans for state aid cuts between 20% and 40%.

The reduction in sales tax receipts has been categorized between moderate and severe, Searles said. Statewide, he said, the state is looking at a loss of between $600 million and $700 million.

The 2020 county budget includes $27.2 million in sales tax revenue, $16.7 million in general sales tax revenue and $10.5 million. It is clear after five months that those projections will not be met this year.

Searles is waiting for May’s sales tax report to see how bad it is. April’s sales tax receipts were down 26% and May’s grew to a 32% drop from a year ago. With bars, restaurants and hotels closed, a big hole in sales and bed taxes is sure to follow.

“Some sectors are hit disproportionately,” Searles said.

Restaurants, for example, have suffered a collective 80% loss of business. Some were able to maintain take-out and delivery. Those with outdoor dining were able to reopen on Thursday. Indoor dining with limitations could start as early as June 16 in Phase 3.

One of the County Legislature’s early responses to the likelihood of lower revenues was to put a freeze on filling vacant posts, with the exception of healthcare and public safety jobs, Searles explained.

He has prepared analysis for the County Legislature’s Finance Committee with a mild impact, a moderate impact and a severe impact on county revenues. The 32% reduction in May sales taxes is between moderate and severe.

“As we begin to move through the reopening phases in New York, there may be a rebound associated with sales taxes,” Searles said. “We will certainly have more information with sales tax proceeds in the coming weeks.”

Another category of cuts are the revenue adjustments being made to state programs based on the revenues coming into the state. The dollar amount can be modified on a quarterly basis.

The rolling cuts to local programs will be spread over three quarters this year, Searles said. “It breeds conservatism in terms of spending.”

It also leaves local governments wondering how much they will get and how much they will have to cut. The county administrator said. This is deliberate. State officials seem ready to release the information as the federal government considers the next coronavirus stimulus bill, Searles pointed out. There will be some assistance to state and local governments in the next bill, but county governments don’t know how much.

“You know there will be reductions,” Searles said. “But you don’t know what programs.”

In addition, the longer it goes on, “the more concentrated the cuts will be. There’s not reductions now, because we don’t know where to reduce.”

Also at play is the money the county is owed by the state, Searles said.

“We are owed money from the state from bills that were incurred. We are not getting the reimbursement. They (state) are delaying the reimbursements.”

The Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs) is an example, he said. The county is expecting more than $2.2 million through CHIPs for road programs.

The Children With Special Needs and Early Intervention programs are two more programs where state reimbursement has dried up. The programs continue with county funds paying the full costs.

Searles also pointed out that federal stimulus funding for the county from the CARES Act has been held up by New York State.

Enhanced Medicaid funding for counties under the CARES Act was also intercepted by the state, Searles said. “The state was supposed to pass this on to counties,” he added.

That enhanced Medicaid funding could mean at least $1 million for the county, Searles said.

This state revenue loss is expected to run over two years, he said. “We are being told the cuts will be unilateral, across-the-board. We are on top of it. We are watching.”

Searles said by getting as many local businesses as possible back up and running will bring back some of that sales tax revenue — particularly restaurants and hotels.

For now, there is no talk of layoffs. Many county employees have been furloughed for more than two months.

County departments are looking to begin reopening with limitations.

Masks will be required if social distancing is not possible. Offices may be reconfigured to increase safety for employees.