OLEAN — The 187th Cattaraugus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department is now following 30 active COVID-19 cases, while 153 residents have recovered from COVID-19. Four have died.

The latest case is a female resident of the southeast corner of the county. She denies any significant travel history but reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

The woman developed congestion, a sore throat, fatigue and a headache. She was tested for COVID-19 on Sept. 1 and her test results were reported on Friday, indicating that she was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she has visited.

STATEWIDE, the positive test rate for the coronavirus was 0.92% on Thursday, which marked the fourth straight week the rate was below 1%.

“Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers across the state, New York has now gone four straight weeks with an infection rate below 1%,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “But we cannot become complacent — we must continue to protect our progress.”

Western New York’s positive ratio for coronavirus testing was 1.6% on Thursday, down slightly from 1.8% on Wednesday.

A total of 428 people in the state were in hospitals with the virus on Thursday, down two, and 116 were in intensive care units, down one. A total of 61 people were intubated, the same as the previous day. Another 69 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus.

Five people in New York died due to the virus Thursday; the statewide death toll is now 25,348.

Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider and avoid going directly to an urgent Ccare facility, or the hospital emergency room before calling).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

