The Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified of two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 residents on Saturday, while Allegany County also reported two more cases.

Cattaraugus County's active COVID-19 caseload was 36 as of Saturday evening, as there are 209 residents who have recovered from the virus.

The 251st confirmed case is a female resident of the outheast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She is a healthcare worker who reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person but she reports being asymptomatic.

She was tested for COVID-19 on Sept. 29 and her test results on Oct. 1 indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The 252nd confirmed case is a female resident of the northwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and developed cough, congestion, fatigue and body aches.

She was tested Oct. 1 and the result on Oct. 2 indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

The two additional cases were reported a day after Cattaraugus County reported a single-day record of 14 cases. On Friday, the health department reported that more than one-third of the new cases reported that day were healthcare workers.

On Thursday, the county reported the seventh death of a resident due to COVID-19.

In Allegany County, which has seen a total of 132 cases of cornavirus, 110 residents have recovered — there has been one death. There were a total of 234 county residents in quarantine/isolation.

THE GOVERNOR announced Saturday that 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been conducted across New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced another record high number of tests — 134,267 — were reported to the state on Friday. In the top 20 zip codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks — Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange counties — 8,676 tests were conducted, yielding 450 positives, or a 5.2% positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 125,591 tests were conducted, yielding 1,281 positives or a 1.01% positivity rate.

"This pandemic is not over," Cuomo said in a press release. "We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the zip codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26% of (Friday's) cases despite being home to 6.7% of the population."

The governor said it's known that washing hands, socially distancing and wearing masks are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"So my message to New Yorkers is please stay vigilant and my message to local governments is do the enforcement," he said.

Cuomo said areas in hot spot communities, predominantly in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange counties, will be subject of focused testing efforts, including access to rapid testing machines.

In Western New York, the positive-test rate was 1.1% Friday, down slightly from Thursday's 1.2% and even more from Wednesday's 1.7%

Across the state, patient hospitalizations totaled 647 (-1) on Friday, with 99 patients newly admitted. There were 149 (+3) patients in ICU and 70 (+5) ICU patients with intubation.

There were six new deaths Friday, pushing the state's confirmed total to 25,505.