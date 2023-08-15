Farmers sometimes need to use pesticides to protect their crops and to ensure a stable supply of food for their livestock and consumers.
These pesticides get into the environment, creating a potentially significant public health risk to humans and other animals.
But pesticide use also can have a negative impact on the farming industry — particularly when the harmful effects reach the pollinators — a list that includes not just birds and bees, but bats, butterflies, beetles, moths, wasps and small mammals.
When these pollinators are reduced in number or eliminated, it reduces their availability to perform their essential natural function of pollinating crops.
With significantly reduced numbers of pollinators, farmers lose money and consumers are either deprived of the produce they desire or the price of it becomes prohibitively high.
So if there’s a chance to reduce or eliminate the use of pesticides without adversely affecting crop production, livestock or the availability and affordability of agricultural products, farmers and consumers should welcome the opportunity.
Once such opportunity comes from state legislation (A7640/S1856) known as the Birds and Bees Protection Act, which would significantly curtail the use of toxic pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or neonics.
The legislation would prohibit the sale of corn, soybean or wheat seeds coated with such pesticides and prohibit treatment of ornamental plants and turf.
The bill contains exemptions for a valid environmental emergency, the unavailability of less harmful pesticides or pest management practices for addressing an environmental emergency, the unavailability of a sufficient amount of untreated seeds to sustain farming practices, and financial hardships. And it will be phased in to reduce its impact.
Some farmers contend the treated seeds are essential to protect corn and soybeans from harmful maggots, that the cost of food will rise as a result, that the reduction in pollinators is due to many factors behind treated seeds, and that the alternatives to the treated seeds are more costly and harmful to the environment.
But advocates for the bill counter by saying that other places — including in Europe and Canada— have eliminated the least justifiable use of neonics without hurting crop production, without increasing the use of other practices unfriendly to the environment and without causing a rise in prices.
In addition, they say the use of neonics harms insect predators that farmers rely on for successful crop production.
And an extensive study by Cornell University found that neonic seed treatments have “no overall net income benefit” for New York farmers.
The Birds and Bees Protection Act could have a significant positive impact on pollination and the limited ban is unlikely to have a negative impact on agricultural production, farmers or consumers.
Lawmakers passed the bill in June.
Gov. Kathy Hochul should sign it when it comes to her desk.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS