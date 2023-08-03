Sometimes I’ll be brought up short by the marking of time. A child I know but haven’t seen in a while appears, only they’re much taller. I think, “When did that happen?”
I have a pretty vivid memory and the picture in my head is of the same child crawling around or needing a car seat. Where does the time go?
A friend and I went to the Oak Ridge Boys concert at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in July. Memories of past concerts brought all sorts of references to how things change, but also how some stay the same.
It was the late ‘80s when my husband and I first encountered “the Boys” at a neighboring county fair in Michigan. We’d lost our daughter a few years prior and this concert was one of the first things that helped us cope by finding something we could enjoy together in our changed circumstances of “just a couple” again. The performers were so upbeat and positive and sang of faith, family and country.
Soon, we attended another show and felt so uplifted by their music. Before long we were following them around the region. We attended concerts in Michigan at fairs and casinos; in Ohio at the state fair and Christmas shows at the Toledo Masonic; and in New York at the state and county fairs. I suppose we saw them at least 25 times before my husband passed away. That’s not a record. A woman once contacted me to report she’d seen them more than 100 times!
I interviewed them once. It was my job as a reporter, and I even had my photo taken with them. I looked at it recently. We all looked so young!
The group started, of course, as a Southern gospel quartet in 1943, but the four current “Boys” have actually been performing together 50 years, something not many groups can say. As Joe Bonsall shares in concert about some of their accomplishments, “Not bad for the old guys!” They still perform because they love what they do! Not everyone can say that, either.
I did notice some changes from our first encounters in the ‘80s. Joe used to be a fireball, running from one end of the stage to the other as he sang so as not to leave any part of the audience out. He sat this one out on a stool, noting leg issues. William Lee Golden, the fellow with the long, white beard, used to go down on his knees when he sang his iconic “Thank God for Kids,” and he did a little country dance on the Louisiana songs. That’s rare now. He IS 84 years old. Still, he has the mischief in him. At the close of the concert he was throwing sheet music to the crowd, along with other items he picked up on the stage, to everyone’s delight.
What’s not changed is the rich, synchronized four-part harmonies, or the resonating venue-shaking bass of Richard Sterban who once sang with Elvis. Duane Allen’s classically trained voice is still strong and the group employs top-notch musicians for their cross-country shows.
It was a treat to take in this show in our own backyard. I’ve only attended one other, at the Erie County Fair, since Gordy’s death so it’s bittersweet and highly emotional now. I am, in a sense, however, still a “groupee” as those on a chat line with them used to call ourselves before Twitter and Facebook came along. But maybe not to the extent of being giddy, like the time their bus passed us on I-86 a couple summers back and I sped up so my sister-in-law could snap a cell photo of the bus for me! But still a fan…I did spend too much at the merch table.
I saw a couple other changes Saturday night. While they are “rockish” enough to appeal to all generations, including a younger set, and gospel enough to draw their traditional fans, many were happy to sing along with the hits we know and love. Only where I’d once witnessed people dancing in the aisles, the audience is now a bit more sedate, more likely to remain seated because standing (or dancing) would hurt too much!
Except for “Elvira.” You can’t just sit there for “Elvira.” That’s when most everyone in the place has to move, cheer, sing or dance. It’s a time for interacting with the Oak Ridge Boys that fans have long known and loved!
