Staff with the Fannie E. Bartlett House at 203 Laurens St. in Olean will host the “Santa Claus Comes to Town” event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event, which is open to the community, will include music by the Olean Choir at 12:30 p.m., a visit from Santa at 1 p.m. and entertainment at 1:30 p.m. by the Dance Arts tap dancers who will provide a holiday performance followed by the Nutcracker Suite Ballet.
Meanwhile in Allegany, staff with the Field of Dreams assisted living facility at 3260 N. Seventh St. invite the community to the Meet and Greet with Santa event from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be photo opportunities with Santa for those who bring their own cameras. Refreshments and cookies will be provided. For more information, contact Jessica Paprocki at 543-4200, ext. 4215.