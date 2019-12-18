ALBANY — This week marked the five-year anniversary of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on hydrofracking for natural gas. And while exploration firms have pretty much forgotten about the Empire State as a source of fuel, battles still rage, and fracking remains a potent topic among environmentalists.
Perhaps with that in mind, a Hudson Valley/Catskill-area state senator has introduced a bill that would permanently ban hydrofracking.
“This proposed legislation demonstrates that we are listening to regional and international experts and New Yorkers who’ve been raising their voices for years,” Jen Metzger, a Democrat from Middletown said in offering up the bill.
Hydrofracking is banned through state regulations administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation. But if the Legislature were to pass a bill, which would then have to be signed by the governor, the ban could have more permanence, Metzger believes.
In horizontal hydrofracking, exploration companies drill into the ground going both vertically and horizontally in search of natural gas deposits trapped in the complex array of fissures and crevices in the earth.
Drillers use proprietary mixes of water, sand and chemicals to essentially push the gas out under high pressure.
The technique is controversial due to the amount of water consumed in the process and because of fears that the chemicals could seep into water supplies.
Parts of New York, largely near the impoverished Southern Tier, are known to have extensive gas deposits. The same formations are found in nearby regions of Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Hydrofracking has sparked a boom in parts of those states but it has also generated worries about drinking water pollution.
While fracking isn’t being actively debated in New York at this time, the issue remains potent, as evidenced by the celebrities – actor Mark Ruffalo and singer Natalie Merchant – who joined a slew of anti-fracking activists in supporting Metzger’s proposed law on Tuesday.
One reason for the interest is that the focus for environmentalists has shifted from gas exploration in New York to usage.
That’s evidenced by recent fights over natural gas pipelines that utilities like National Grid want to see built in order to supply what they say is a growing demand for this relatively cheap fuel.
Environmentalists and climate change activists believe people should be moving faster to non-fossil fuel energy sources such as wind, solar or geothermal in order to lower greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, they want to halt new pipeline projects.
That debate recently played out downstate where the National Grid utility company last spring imposed a moratorium on new gas hookups. The moratorium came after the state’s denial of a new gas line that would have run from New Jersey to New York City. National Grid said it doesn’t have enough pipeline capacity to meet demand.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo in recent weeks, though, ordered the company to resume hookups. It did, although it said it may have to meet demand by trucking in compressed natural gas.
That in turn was evidence of what some critics say has been inadequate long-term planning for moving to alternatives to fossil fuels.