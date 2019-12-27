Start the New Year on Wednesday by getting outdoors on one of two area hikes on the Greenway, offered by the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park.
The free events are scheduled for Hinsdale and Cuba. Pre-registration is required.
The Hinsdale 1st Day Walk/Hike is set for 8:45 a.m. along the Genesee Valley Greenway’s most recent open section heading east along Oil Creek.
The walk/hike begins at 9 a.m. Meet at the Hinsdale United Methodist Church on Main Street for a 2-mile round trip on an easy trail. The Hinsdale Historical Society will lead this hike. Hot chocolate will be served afterwards. Bathrooms will be available at the meeting location.
The Cuba 1st Day Hike is set for 1 p.m. along the Greenway, heading west along Griffin Creek and Olean Creek, where an abundance of wildlife can typically be seen.
Meet at Bull Street in Cuba for a 2.5-mile round trip hike on an easy trail. The hike leader is Mike Landowski.
There are no bathroom facilities available; however, The Palmer Opera House, located at 12 W. Main St., is less than a half-mile away from the meet-up location and will be open at 11 a.m. and after the hike to offer hot beverages, snacks, and handicapped-accessible restrooms.
In pre-registering, send an email to Kristine.Uribe@parks.ny.gov with “First Day Hike” in the subject line or leave a message at (585) 493-3614.