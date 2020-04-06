OLEAN — In an unprecedented time, communities are confronting a new enemy that threatens our health and well-being and, most importantly, our peace of mind.

We could despair, panic — or we can respond.

The YMCA is responding in organizing an effort to mobilize the community in a shepherding program encouraging local residents to care for one another.

“The well-being of members, staff, volunteers and our entire community is our priority. We are adjusting our efforts to spread the Y caring spirit throughout our community,” said Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.

“While developing our COVID-19 Response Plan for the YMCA, we focused on how the Y should rise above our closed buildings and serve the community when people need us most,” Sweitzer said. “Our planning process led to our core mission of strengthening foundation of community and we began identifying the gaps during these unprecedented times, and how we respond in support. Among many action items, a Community Shepherding Program evolved.”

The program involves Y staff and volunteers being given their “flock” of people that they will “shepherd” during this period of isolation. It is an organized effort to leave no one forgotten, alone or isolated.

Although the program targets five distinct target groups it is important to recognize that there are other vulnerable populations.

The five targeted areas are: aging seniors, people who suffer from mental illness, intergenerational families, low-income families and children left alone at home while schools are closed.

Each of these targeted populations has unique pre-existing challenges that could heighten during this COVID-19 crisis.

“I believe that we will have more casualties caused from isolation and added pressures than from the virus itself,” Sweitzer said. “As a community, we can rise to help our neighbors and make a difference.”

• Many seniors are the most isolated because, vulnerable if they contract the coronavirus, they are fearful to go out. A caring voice checking in engaging in conversation could mean so much in a time of isolation.

• People living with mental illness, already suffering from depression and anxiety, are feeling discouraged and hopeless during the pandemic. The Shepherding Program reaches out to Swizzy’s Cause participants and other identified people who are struggling during this time.

• Consider intergenerational families of aging grandparents raising grandchildren. In a normal workweek, the grandparent relies on the school day to get respite and store their energy to care for the child after school and into the evening. With schools not in session, the care of young children is expanded to the entire day of hands-on parenting.

Grandparents or older guardians do it willingly and with open arms, but caring for young children while experiencing lower energy as an aging person can be daunting especially when it is day after day with no end in sight. Shepherds can help by suggesting low energy activities that will help the grandparent persevere.

• Many families already were struggling financially before the pandemic. The news of losing a job due to COVID-19 is devastating, and it becomes more difficult to comprehend how they will provide the essential needs for their family. Having a shepherd to help them think through the available resources and assistance in the community could bring hope to a situation that seems hopeless.

• Imagine children who go to after school programs like the Y. These kids love their Y and prefer to be with their friends in organized activity and supervised play rather than going home or anywhere else. The Y or their favorite afterschool activity is closed, their school is closed, and they have lost their daily interaction and supervision.

The shepherding program can make a difference in connecting kids virtually and engaging them in positive alternatives.

Anyone who would like to be a shepherd and give caring support to a flock, is asked to call Megan Jennings, Community Shepherding Program director, at 701-1376. As the Y finalizes its organization of the program, shepherds will be included in a brief training, provided with scripts and available resources to share with their flock.

YMCA staff are reaching out to Y members to assess any needs they may have such as food, toiletries or simply someone to talk to.

“The YMCA is so much more than a swim and gym facility,” Sweitzer said. “We’re a community and a cause dedicated to strengthening and protecting the spirits, minds, and bodies of our friends and communities. Our team is actively trying to engage members who may need us most during these difficult times.”