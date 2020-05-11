ROCHESTER (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says three Upstate New York regions can begin reopening this Friday after weeks of a coronavirus shutdown.

The Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes regions are ready to end stay-at-home orders on May 15, Cuomo announced Monday in Irondequoit. Those regions, which include cities like Rochester, Ithaca, Utica, Rome, Binghamton and Elmira, have met all seven requirements to “restart” their economies and begin opening some non-essential businesses.

“This is the next big step in this historic journey,” Cuomo said during a press briefing on COVID-19. “We’re now on the other side of the mountain … Let’s just remember where we were before we take the step forward.”

Cuomo said Central New York, which includes Syracuse, and the North Country are one benchmark away from being ready to open.

All other parts of the state, including Western New York, the Capital Region and the New York City area, still have two benchmarks to reach before reopening.

“We’re all anxious to get back to work,” Cuomo added. “We want to do it smartly. We want to do it intelligently. But we want to do it. That’s what this week is going to be all about.”

Cuomo said New York state is reopening under CDC guidelines, based on seven metrics: a 14-day decline in hospitalizations or under 15 new hospitalizations on a three-day average; a 14-day decline in hospital deaths; new. hospitalizations under two per 100,000 residents; 30% of hospital beds reserved for a spike in COVID-19 cases as well as 30% ICU beds; 30 per 1,000 residents to be tested for coronavirus monthly; and 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people.

Cuomo said that each region will have a “control room” of people who can monitor if and when businesses can reopen in a slow, phased-in reopening. New York has seen more than 337,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21,643 deaths as of Monday, but the numbers have been trending downward for more than three weeks.

The first businesses to come back would include construction companies and manufacturers, as well as agriculture, forestry and fishing industries. Phase two will include retail and professional services; phase three will include restaurants and hotels; and phase four will include entertainment and recreation.

A statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect until Friday, May 15. Statewide, some businesses can resume Friday, including landscaping and gardening; outdoor, low-risk recreational activities like tennis; and drive-in movie theaters.

Businesses in forestry and fishing will also be able to restart in the first phase of New York’s reopening plan.

They join construction and manufacturing as industries that will be the first to start up again, according to a presentation during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press briefing today. The new businesses were not a part of phase one when Cuomo first discussed it last week.

The businesses included in the other four phases of the plan remain unchanged. Phase two will include businesses such as real estate, finance, insurance and professional services.

Phase three will include restaurants, food services and hotels and phase four covers the arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

NY DEATHS BELOW 200 ON SUNDAY

New deaths due to coronavirus in New York fell below 200 on Sunday for the first time since March 26.

Another 161 people in the state died on Sunday, bring the statewide death toll to 21,639. It was less than 1,000 in late March.

Though thousands have died since that time, new deaths have been declining since reaching a peak of 800 on April 14, according to revised state data.

New York has 337,055 confirmed cases of the virus, including 1,660 new cases.

“We see all the arrows are pointed in the right direction,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today during a press briefing in Irondequoit, near Rochester. “We’re coming out of the other side.”

Data points the state tracks on hospitalizations continue to improve. The net changes in hospitalizations and intubations were both negative again on Sunday, where they have been for weeks now.

The total number of people hospitalized due to the virus is down to 7,226 from a peak of over 18,000 for multiple days in April. The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was 488 on Sunday, down from a peak of over 2,000 in late March and early April, including several days over 3,000.

