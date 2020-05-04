OLEAN — Four more Cattaraugus County residents were confirmed with COVID-19 over the weekend, increasing the number to 41.

On Monday, there were 13 active cases and 28 residents with COVID-19 have recovered. Two people have died.

There are 78 residents in mandatory quarantine and three in precautionary quarantine

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 1,034 people have been tested and 987 have been negative for COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

The 38th confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the northwest section of the county and has a travel history to Buffalo for work, according to Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director. On April 27, the patient reported congestion and not feeling well. He was tested on April 30 because he was symptomatic and because he has two family members who are healthcare workers.

The positive COVID-19 test came on Friday and was reported on Saturday.

A female resident from the northeast part of the county, who works for a nursing home in Buffalo, is the 39th COVID-19 positive person. She previously tested negative for COVID-19 on April 22. She has been asymptomatic for the most part except for a dry cough. She was retested on April 30 since testing was offered for healthcare employees, and her test results on May 1 indicated that she was positive for COVID-19.

A woman from the northwest part of the county is the 40th person to test positive, Watkins said. She had no significant travel history and developed a persistent cough, headaches, and body aches. She was tested on Friday because she was symptomatic, and on Saturday, her test results indicated that she was positive for COVID-19.

The 41st confirmed case is another female resident of the northwest section of the county. She is a healthcare worker at a nursing home in Buffalo who had direct contact with a positive COVID-19 co-worker and patient, Watkins said. She developed a cough, shortness of breath, headaches and body aches. She was tested by the department on Friday, and on Saturday, her test results indicated that she was positive for COVID-19.

“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited,” Watkins said.

“We continue to ask our residents to hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is communitywide spread of COVID-19; otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” he said. “If travel is necessary, please wear a homemade cloth face mask while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.”

Watkins reiterated that if anyone experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider — avoid going directly to an urgent care facility or emergency room before calling.

Watkins stressed to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands,” he said. “Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.”