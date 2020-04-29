OLEAN — At 5 or 6 a.m. every Friday, Louis Proto puts his accounting work aside to go into his bakery, Luigi’s Pane and Pasta, and produces 150 to 200 loaves of delicious bread for charity.

His homemade bread is apparently well-loved in the community as he and his daughter, Eileen Proto, have sold enough of the assorted fare online to donate more than $1,000 to the Olean Food Pantry to help with its influx of recipients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Proto will again donate all proceeds to the COVID-19 Respond Fund, which is coordinated by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and the United Way of Cattaraugus County.

“This is a way to help organizations who are aiding our community during this pandemic, while also giving me an opportunity to do what I enjoy” which is baking bread, Louis Proto said.

Eileen Proto, who works as a staff accountant for her father in the local accounting business, Proto & Loskey, LLC, said her dad has loved baking bread since childhood.

“Full-time, he’s a CPA and certified financial planner — he has done that for the past 40 years,” Proto said of her father. “In September of 2019 he opened up his part-time bakery” at 115 Times Square, in the old city club building across from the Olean Police Department.

She said her father primarily bakes on Friday and sells his bread as a part-time interest.

“My grandma and grandfather were both Italian and he grew up kind of helping my grandma bake and make meals. It developed into a passion of his,” Eileen said in explaining her dad’s early interest in baking.

In the past, her father baked various types of Artisan bread for his family, but in recent months took it a step further by opening the bakery with a four-tier oven made in Italy. He bakes approximately 15 types of bread, including Italian pan loaf, golden raisin and walnut, and cranberry pecan. Some are delivered to stores in the community and surrounding area, as well the REAP Olean Farmers Market.

The Protos took online orders before the pandemic struck, and decided to continue on in that vein after the national crisis struck.

Proto said her father requests that orders are placed online by noon on Wednesdays to give him the opportunity to gather ingredients, as well as do prep work that includes letting the dough rise.

“He’ll bake it on Friday and then everyone can come and get it around 3 p.m,” she explained.

Proto provided more details on the process of ordering and pick-up.

“We will call when your order is ready and will bring it out to your car,” she said noting the bakery at 115 Times Square doesn’t have a storefront. She said the staff wears gloves and masks while handling any of the breads and double-bag each loaf. As there are no preservatives in any of the breads, customers are advised to freeze it if they don’t plan on eating it right away.

Proto said people can order the bread online at www.luigispane.com and can pay with all major credit cards and paypal as cash isn’t accepted for the transactions.

Those interested in seeing updates on the bread sold and the bakery’s donations can also find information on Facebook @LuigisPanePasta.

Emails can be sent to luigispaneandpasta@gmail.com. The website also has a “Where to find us section” with information on where customers can purchase the bread in stores in the community and area.

