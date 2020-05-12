JOHNSON CITY (TNS) — The state Health Department is investigating more cases of a coronavirus complication that has killed three children in New York.

The state is now probing 100 cases of the complication in kids statewide, up from 73 over the weekend. The new illness is an inflammatory disorder affecting the blood vessels and potentially the heart. It causes symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

So far, the disorder has killed a 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl. All three deaths occurred in Downstate New York.

The complication is only just now being identified, but if it’s happening here, it probably is occurring in other locations too, Cuomo said. The illness appears to be related to the new coronavirus.

The three children who have died so far all tested positive for either the virus itself or had antibodies showing they once were infected.

“This is a truly disturbing situation,” Cuomo said. “And I know parents around the state and around the country are very concerned about this and they should be.”

Individuals affected by new illness range in age from less than 1 year old to over 20. So far, 57% of the cases have occurred in children between ages 5 and 14.

Parents should get medical help immediately if their children have:

• A fever that lasts more than five days.

• Difficulty feeding in infants or a child is too sick to drink fluids.

• Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting.

• Skin that changes in color to pale, patchy or blue.

• Trouble breathing or rapid breathing.

• Racing heart or chest pain.

• Decreased amount or frequency of urine.

• Lethargy, irritability or confusion.

Cuomo said hospitals in the state should prioritize coronavirus testing for children with those symptoms.

NY DEATHS ROSE MONDAY

New deaths due to coronavirus in New York rose on Monday, but stayed below 200 for a second day in a row.

Another 195 people in the state died on Monday, up from 161 the day before. The last two days were the first times since March 26 that new deaths were below 200.

“That is the most devastating number that we have to deal with every day,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “Overall, the trend is down.”

A total of 21,845 people in the state have now died in the pandemic. The statewide death toll was less than 1,000 in late March.

New deaths have been declining since reaching a peak of 800 on April 14, according to revised state data. They fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29 and below 300 on May 3 for the first time in weeks.

Single-day deaths have been below 300 for nine days straight.

New York has 338,485 confirmed cases of the virus, including 1,430 new cases.

Hospitalization statistics tracked by the state have been improving since earlier in April.

The net changes in hospitalizations and intubations have both been running negative for weeks now. That means fewer people are going on ventilators and getting admitted to hospitals.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was below 500 for a second straight day on Monday. The average spent days over 2,000 in late March and early April, including several days over 3,000.

The more positive trends show the state’s efforts to control the virus are working, Cuomo has said.

“Never forget what we did here, what New Yorkers did,” he said. “They saved lives.”