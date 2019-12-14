Toddlers and young children like to explore the world around them, touching, smelling and tasting whatever they contact.
I remember as a child that while sitting on the floor and listening to the radio (the entertainment at that time) I examined a bead and sniffed it right up my nose! There followed a hurried trip to the family doctor. While sitting in the waiting room, I sneezed — and out popped the bead, pinging its merry way across the floor.
At that point my mother got angry with me: a reaction I could not understand.
Sometimes the outcomes of such infantile explorations of the senses are not as harmless, as when very young children sniff, taste or eat paint or its dust contaminated with lead. There are other sources of lead, in various products and in work situations, but lead-based paint and its effect on vulnerable children is the most common and the most critical.
Developing infant and toddler brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the metal, and high exposure with accumulated lead levels can lead to learning disabilities, decreased intelligence, language and behavioral problems, poor muscle coordination and other damage.
In 1978, the federal government banned the manufacture of lead-containing paint as one of the most common causes of lead poisoning. However, if you live in a house constructed before 1978, chances are that painted surfaces of your house or apartment bear that hazardous metal. Any crack or peeled surface, any dust that results, any contaminated soil could prove a health hazard, especially to children who, often at ground level, can taste, ingest or inhale substances containing lead.
In Cattaraugus County, 21,333 houses out of a total housing stock of 29,982, were built prior to 1978. That datum does not include commercial properties like apartment complexes. Doubtless, many of those buildings have been renovated or repainted but many surely still bear the insidious poison in any cracks and crevices or peeling paint on windowsills and walls.
Commonsense precautions help: keeping children away from falling plaster or peeling paint, washing their hands often so that any lead dust is rinsed off, storing food in closed containers, preparing food high in iron and calcium that help prevent lead poisoning, purchasing objects like toys that are lead-free and contacting the Cattaraugus County Health Department for needed information, (800) 251-2584.
However, what is absolutely essential is that all infants during the first few years of their lives be tested for lead. New York state requires doctors to administer a blood test to all children at age 1 year and again at age 2. In addition, up to age 6, a doctor or nurse should inquire whether the child had any contact with lead and, if so, the child should again be tested.
Yet data show that only 60% of 1- and 2-year-olds in Cattaraugus County have been tested for lead. Why is that? What about the other 40%? Why should any child be robbed of the potential of a full and healthy adulthood because someone did not administer a required test that could spot and arrest the problem?
Lead poisoning remains a persistent problem in our county. Gayle Faulkner, community health nurse for the Cattaraugus County Health Department, commented that “in 2017 we had 60 new children with blood lead levels between 5 and 9 micrograms per deciliter … and we have had at least that many each year since.” (Five or more micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood is clinically significant.)
It is possible to significantly reduce the possibility of lead poisoning in children by assuring that houses and apartments are lead-free. Federal law mandates that individuals selling or renting properties disclose known information on lead-based paint and lead-based hazards before purchases or leases take place. To this author’s knowledge, such disclosures are uncommon. Again, why?
It seems to me that reasons for the continuing health problem of lead poisoning in children, the focus of this article, are complex: They involve education, money, and effective methods of compliance.
For example, low-income parents who may live in lead-hazardous housing need to know both how damaging lead can be to their children and the assurance that financial assistance for mitigating the problem is available. While information and testing are available, needed money for solving the problem is limited or non-existent. A poor person must pay. So, without necessary resources, inaction often results.
In rentals, landlords need to be compelled to assume the expense for lead-free renovation of their properties. That doesn’t seem to be the case.
The complexity around solving the health problem of lead poisoning can be dispiriting. But we do have a responsible and active health department, many caring physicians, a compassionate community and state and federal governments that are mandated to work for the good of all of us, which includes funding sources to help those in need.
A New Year is coming. Let’s buttress our collective resources and end lead poisoning in children.
(Athena Godet-Calogeras is chair of the Health Care Access Coalition and a volunteer with the Cattaraugus County Health Department.)