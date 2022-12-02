FILLMORE — The Jarrett Vosburg era could not have possibly started better for Fillmore Central School’s boys soccer program.

The Eagles ended Vosburg’s first season at the helm of the team he played for as a 2012 graduate by winning the ultimate goal: a New York State championship. Fillmore went 23-0 capped by two wins in Middletown for the Class D semifinal and championship in mid-November. It was a program-first for a strong Section 5 small school, consistently one of the area’s best.

