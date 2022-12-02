FILLMORE — The Jarrett Vosburg era could not have possibly started better for Fillmore Central School’s boys soccer program.
The Eagles ended Vosburg’s first season at the helm of the team he played for as a 2012 graduate by winning the ultimate goal: a New York State championship. Fillmore went 23-0 capped by two wins in Middletown for the Class D semifinal and championship in mid-November. It was a program-first for a strong Section 5 small school, consistently one of the area’s best.
Vosburg recalled an “incredible” scene as his team made its way back to Fillmore late that Sunday night with the state championship plaque in tow.
“As soon as we hit the West Almond line on 86, the county sheriffs were there waiting for us and then we got off in Belvedere and the state troopers were there to join the escort in and then we got to Houghton just entering the school district and there was a line of, oh my gosh, probably 15 firetrucks and volunteer firefighters that were giving up their time to help welcome us back into town,” he described. “It was a scene that, no matter how you try to visualize it and prepare for it, nothing really prepares you for that experience. We toured around Houghton and then we did a loop around Fillmore with a big long parade, honking horns and blaring sirens.
“I really broke down. We got to the corner of Fillmore and probably 200-300 people (were) waiting on the corner with signs and pulled off on the side of the road cheering for the guys and welcoming them back in. It was something out of a movie. It was really special.”
VOSBURG SAID later that week “everyone here and on the team has kind of been on cloud nine.”
The Eagles had some unfinished business from the season before, making it all the way to the Class D state championship game before losing to Section 9’s Mount Academy, 3-1. This year, the biggest challenge came in the semifinal round, where Fillmore needed overtime to get past Section 11’s Greenport, 3-2; a day later the Eagles blanked Chazy (Section 7), 2-0.
Undoubtedly, last year’s heartbreak helped Fillmore finish the job this time around. Vosburg’s team was heavy on juniors and seniors who played on that same team in 2021.
“Having been there and experienced it last year, the guys were maybe a little bit more focused, a little bit more kind of tuned in on what they had to do to get the job done this time, and kind of what it would mean to get over that final hurdle,” he said. “The last finishing touches on the skill and the gameplan and the technique and even just the routines of what do you do when you get to the hotel, how do you prepare at night, how do you recover after that semifinal game that was an absolute war, how do you prepare your body both mentally and physically? I think that was the difference this year, plus having come up just a little bit short last year, they were kind of laser-focused on that one final win that we needed to get.”
WHILE THE Eagles had a change in their top boss, the leadership structure of the perennial sectional contender hardly shifted this year.
Longtime Fillmore head coach Jamie Mullen, whom Vosburg played and coached under, still lent his time to the program. Longtime assistant Mike Witkowski, along with Jordan Mullen, Jamie’s son and a former teammate of Vosburg’s, both returned to their assistant coaching roles.
“I keep telling people basically it was the same four coaches on the sideline,” Vosburg said. “(Witkowski) was more than happy to stay on and be the stability that we needed in that transition.
“I grew up playing with Jordan, he’s a couple years younger than me and to be able to coach with him, we’re great friends and it was really just a special thing to be able to keep him. He played at the next level, he played college soccer and he brings a different perspective to this team than the three others of us do.”
He added, “and obviously, Jamie, I played for him; he’s an incredible coach, he’s a legend, he’s a Section 5 Hall of Famer. It was super special to have his support all year long, he was basically another assistant coach for us and he was supportive every step of the way. He’s been working to get this done for 30 years and it meant the world to me to get him this state title this year. It’s just as much his state title as it is any of ours.”
MITCH WARD, already a two-time Big 30 All-Star and the Big 30 Player of the Year as a sophomore, saved his best season for last as an Eagle. He led Section 5 in both goals (47) and points (113).
Ward finished his career as Fillmore’s all-time boys leader in goals, points and assists.
Calling Ward a “special kid,” Vosburg credited more than just his talent.
“Obviously he’s talented, but the talent isn’t what makes him the player that he is; it’s the work ethic and the leadership skills,” Vosburg said. “Every night this summer before preseason started he was out here on the soccer field hitting shots or doing whatever it took to take his game to the next level. It showed this year.”
Ward was one of 12 seniors on this FCS squad, a group that also included goalkeeper Luke Colombo and top defender Brent Zubikowski.
Vosburg considered the season even more special as those seniors were the first he coached at the modified level six years ago.
“For them as individuals, I would say from the first guy on that senior class to the 12th guy, they were all super willing to challenge each other in practice, even if they weren’t getting a ton of playing time, they were focused on doing whatever it took in practice to make the team better, to make the underclassmen better and they just really set the standard for excellence that we were trying to push toward this year,” Vosburg said.
“We’re going to miss each and every one of them. They were a great group and they were leaders all along the way, every step of the way.”
Fillmore will have some big roles to fill next fall, but Vosburg sees plenty of talent in the pipeline, from the juniors rising to seniors to the junior varsity and modified teams. For now, the Eagles are basking in the perfect season that just ended.
“I say it’s sinking in, but I still don’t know if it’s completely set in yet what these guys were able to do,” Vosburg said. “That’s really — the wins are nice — but seeing these guys push themselves to the next level and commit themselves to something bigger than one person or a statline is truly special and I can’t say enough about the gift that these boys have given the community.”