ST. BONAVENTURE — Seventeen days ago it seemed almost unthinkable.
St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team was flush from an impressive home win over Dayton, the Atlantic 10’s preseason pick to win the conference.
That third straight victory propelled the Bonnies into the A-10’s top four, a position, if they could maintain it, that would earn them the all-important double bye come the tournament next month in Brooklyn.
But what a difference four games make … especially when they’re all losses.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s crew is in the midst of its second such skid this season and in full free fall.
And the latest stumble has made it even more difficult to assess which team this turned-over squad might be: the one that beat Virginia Commonwealth, Richmond and Dayton – the former two on the road – in a span of eight days, or the one that fell behind by 18 points before a listed sellout crowd of 4,760 at the Reilly Center the Sunday of Homecoming Weekend?
On a day when former Bonnie Chris Matthews, now a shooting guru of national acclaim, returned to the RC and two of the SBU women’s program’s most prolific scorers – Kathy Lynch and Hilary Waltman – had the No. 22 they both wore raised to the rafters, the Bonnies laid a 31-minute egg.
IT WASN’T until they trailed George Washington 55-37 with nine minutes to play that they snapped out of it, mounting a frantic comeback that tied it at 72 at the end of regulation. But a four-point lead in overtime wasn’t enough as the wheels came off in the final 30 seconds, resulting in an absolutely crushing 83-81 defeat.
Afterward, Schmidt correctly assessed, “It was almost like they won, then we won and then we gave it back to them.”
He admitted of the crowd, waiting for a reason to erupt, “We didn’t give ‘em much to cheer about in the first half.
“(But) give the guys credit, they made a great effort to come back and take the lead, they didn’t quit and showed some character.
Schmidt added, “We have character guys, they didn’t quit, they fought, the crowd got into it … we forced some turnovers, we started making some shots that we didn’t do for the first 30 minutes of the game.
“We could easily have packed it in and laid down and said it was too big of a deficit, but our guys fought back and we had a chance to win.”
CHANCE indeed … up four with 29 seconds left in OT.
But ultimately, the Bonnies, who turned GW’s 19 turnovers into 22 points, were done in by losing the boards 43-35 and horrible shooting. They went 8-of-33 from the field in the first half, 1-of-12 on treys. And while they finished a respectable 9-of-30 on three-pointers – five by Daryl Banks III, who was held scoreless in the first half – six of those came in the frantic final 14 minutes.
And for all the encouragement and excitement that late rally provided, it did little to offset the impact of such a damaging defeat.
Those four consecutive losses have dropped Bona into a tie for ninth place in the conference with Saint Joseph’s, which it hosts Sunday afternoon. Teams in 10th or below are bracketed in one of the three dreaded play-in games.
In fairness, places five through 11 – seven teams – have between six and eight losses and all of them have either three or four games to play, so there’s still plenty of margin for movement.
But for the Bonnies, 7-8, an unexpectedly crucial contest comes up tomorrow night in North Carolina when they face 12th-place Davidson, 5-9. A loss would be Bona’s ninth in the conference and put it in severe jeopardy of facing a play-in spot.
And that isn’t exactly the way we thought things would play out 2½ weeks ago.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)