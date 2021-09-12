ORCHARD PARK — Maybe the hype got to them.
After an offseason of hearing how good they were and that the Super Bowl was the next stop, following last year’s AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs at Kansas City, it appeared the Bills, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, had bought into their lofty expectations.
When it was over on a mild, but windy and overcast afternoon, the Steelers had administered Buffalo a bitter dose of reality.
Pittsburgh overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit and rallied for a 23-16 victory on the opening weekend of the NFL season.
And just that quickly, Miami, which held off New England, 17-16, in Foxboro, plus the Jets’ 19-14 defeat at Carolina and the Bills’ home loss, put the Dolphins alone atop the AFC East.
BUFFALO, which averaged 31 points a game last season, hardly looked to be the powerhouse offense it showed in 2020.
Its only touchdown was a 3-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen to second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis to go with three Tyler Bass field goals (37, 25 and 42 yards).
The Steelers, who now lead the all-time series with Buffalo, 17-11, got a 5-yard TD pass from Ben Roethlisberger to wideout Diontae Johnson, a galling 9-yard blocked punt TD return from linebacker Ulysses Gilbert and a trio of three-pointers from Chris Boswell (24, 20 and 45 yards).
The blocked punt with 9:45 remaining, with the Steelers already up 13-10 on the Johnson TD, was deflected by safety Miles Kinnebrew, who came up the middle on a blown blocking assignment.
Still, it was hard not to recall that the Bills let 2020 NFL punting leader Corey Bojorquez walk as a free agent in a contract impasse and sign with Green Bay, adding Miami journeyman Matt Haack to take his place.
Would the block have happened if Bojorquez was still a Bill?
BUT THE most galling gaffe came early in the fourth quarter with Buffalo clinging to a 10-6 lead.
The Bills faced 4th-and-1 at Pittsburgh’s 41-yard line and opted to go for it. The call was a pitch to running back Matt Breida who was promptly tackled for a 7-yard loss.
That turnover on downs, on a seemingly absurd call by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, started the Steelers on the drive (Johnson’s TD) that put them up for good.
When asked about the play, coach Sean McDermott almost sarcastically said, “You mean the one where we threw it backwards?”
And later, when queried about his position on Daboll, he didn’t exactly deliver a ringing endorsement.
“I have confidence in our entire football team, Brian included,” he said unconvincingly, adding, “in that (4th-and-1) situation, I’ve got to do a better job … and I’ll leave it at that.”
OF COURSE, it was hard to ignore the pedestrian afternoon endured by Allen, last season’s NFL MVP runner-up.
He finished 30-of-51 passing for 270 yards with an average 79.7 passer rating.
“Obviously, it’s not what we hope for, what we strive for, how we want to start the season,” Allen admitted. “Whether it be first-game nerves or jitters or feeling stuff with my feet, I’ve got to play better, I’ve got to be better.”
But he added, “That’s why we’re playing 17 (games). We’re not expecting to win them all. We go into each game expecting to win, but we understand that it’s a long season. There’s a lot to learn from this tape, honestly, starting with me.”
“We’re going to learn from this. We’re not going to panic. There’s 16 games left. We know what we need to do.”
McDERMOTT didn’t blame complacency for the Bills defeat, but did point out, “It’s one game, we’ve been in this situation before. Expectations are high and that comes with the territory.”
But he declined to blame his defense.
“If you hold a team to 16 points — take away the blocked punt — they played well and they were in a tough position (most of the second half),” McDermott said. “They played hard, did some good things and gave us some field position in the first half and gave us a chance in some tough situations.”
He concluded, “I’m the head coach and the leader of this football team. This is a week-to-week league. Mike (Tomlin, Steelers coach) came in here and out-coached and out-played us. We have to do better.”