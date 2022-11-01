Lanier1

St. Bonaventure basketball legend Bob Lanier stands with then-school president Sr. Margaret Carney while being honored at a ceremony dedicating the Reilly Center court in Lanier’s name in October 2007.

 St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure men's basketball program will honor the life and career of Bob Lanier during the 2022-23 season in multiple ways, celebrating both his efforts on the court and his philanthropy away from it.

The season-long celebration of Lanier's legacy will begin at Bona's season-opener this Monday when it starts the campaign with special recognition of the program's most famous alum. A pre-game ceremony will highlight Lanier's accomplishments and lasting impact, and his famous No. 31 retired jersey banner will move to the center of the Reilly Center rafters where it will remain for the entire year.

