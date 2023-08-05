As a kid and an adult, I’ve spent countless hours in the forests of Pennsylvania. Though a rattlesnake about three-feet long once crawled across the Fire Road in front of the VW Bug in Sugar Run, I seldom saw anything larger than a garden snake, grass snake, occasional spotted adder or two-to-three-foot water snake. Fortunately, the copperhead that bit me when I was 13 years old outside of Meadville wasn’t much over 12-inches long.
While hunting turkeys near New Castle, we were returning from a morning’s hunt around noon. Turning onto a side road returning to Matt Knowlson’s home where we were staying, he suddenly hit the brakes and said, “Oh, my word, look at that!”
Crawling across the road and stretching across a good portion of it, was at least a five-foot long black snake. We piled out of the truck, surrounding the lengthy reptile. He was not pleased by the sudden, unwanted attention and coiled up to protect himself. I approached the snake and when the distance was down to about two feet he struck at me repeatedly. In the middle of an absolutely bare road, surrounded by three men, he must have felt a bit downhearted about his prospects of survival. However, he wasn’t going down without a fight, even though his position certainly appeared to be hopeless.
Matt and Steve Colley agreed this snake should immediately be sent to visit with his ancestors. But, for some strange twist of reverse psychology, ever since the copperhead bit me, I’ve been unable to kill any snake or to consent to one being killed. Doesn’t make sense, there is no denying it, but that phobia is very strong and can’t be ignored.
After telling them black snakes were actually beneficial, great at keeping mice, rats and other unwanted rodents in check, I found a large forked stick and lifted the snake up off the road. He was surprisingly heavy, probably about five pounds. The blacksnake stayed coiled, keeping his bright eyes fixed upon my face. As soon as I began carrying the snake to the berm of the road, he immediately sensed I wasn’t going to harm him, reversed his head to watch where I was going and, with surprising speed, slithered through a chain-link fence covered with poison ivy as soon as he hit the ground. Guess he thought it wise not to hesitate and give us time to change our minds about his escape. Probably a good idea as Steve and Matt obviously didn’t totally agree with my decision; it was apparent by their faces and comments they weren’t snake lovers.
After all the stories I heard about big black snakes over the years, it was exciting to have finally seen one in the wild.
For Memorial Day, I headed to Jim Acker’s camp to hunt for gobblers over the long weekend. Driving up Bush Hill outside of Smethport, I couldn’t believe it, but there was yet another big, big snake crawling across the dirt road.
Pulling over and walking up to the huge snake didn’t seem to alarm the reptile one bit. Having crawled through a water-filled ditch, he was wet and this accentuated his markings. There were white checks on his belly and a faint square pattern highlighted with blotches of a pretty, almost sky blue on his back. This snake was six feet long, perhaps a little longer, and even thicker than the blacksnake seen previously. After taking a picture, I obtained a large forked stick and tried to slide it under the snake. Only when the stick was inches away did the snake draw his head back into a striking position and tighten up his coils, but he never struck. This fellow was very docile, not a fighter at all.
I grunted picking him up and carried his surprising weight over the road, dumping him in a sunny, grassy area. The snake plopped down in a pile of coils, rearranged himself, head up, but didn’t move afterwards. He didn’t believe in any excess motion at all, perhaps the cold morning and ditch water slowed his metabolism down to a crawl, no pun intended.
Back home after the weekend, I jumped on the internet and soon discovered this hefty specimen was a black rat snake. They are found throughout the eastern United States as far north as southern New England. They average three-to-five feet in length but can exceed nine feet. They’re constrictors and feed on mice, rats, squirrels, birds, eggs and frogs. Rat snakes occasionally vibrate their tails when alarmed which fools some into believing they’re rattlesnakes. Interestingly enough, rat snakes will occasionally hibernate in a rattlesnake or copperhead den. Rat snakes also secrete a malodorous musk which they will attempt to wipe all over you with their tail if picked up. Rat snakes are known to move very quickly, when necessary, my research revealed, so mine must have been cold indeed.
It’s surprising it took me so long to see a black snake considering the time spent outdoors. It is also hard to guess how many of the extra-long constrictors saw me though. That is a thought that makes your skin tingle. Now that I have had a good look at them, perhaps seeing two is enough. I don’t know about you but five- and six-foot snakes tend to make me a little nervous.