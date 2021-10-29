Oh, what a favor the National Football League schedule-maker did for the Bills.
Still smarting from the last-second 34-31 loss to the Titans at Nashville 12 days ago, Buffalo, thanks to its bye, had an extra week to get over it.
And, when the Bills host the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), it surely won’t be a “donut game.” That’s the term applied to a weak opponent scheduled between two tough draws, sometimes being taken for granted, with attention focused on the foes before and after.
The favor from the NFL?
Not only did Buffalo have the week after the Tennessee game off, Bills coach Sean McDermott is 4-0 the game after a bye during his Buffalo career, and his team will now face its softest stretch of the season.
First, there’s Miami, a team it blanked, 35-0, at Hard Rock Stadium in September, and that game is followed by an Orchard Park visit from the Jaguars (1-5) and a trip to the Meadowlands to face the Jets (1-5).
An expected three-game win streak by the Bills, currently 4-2, figures to help untangle the gaggle of teams atop the AFC.
THIS YEAR’S edition of the Dolphins is not only dreadful record-wise, but also distracted.
Miami beat the Patriots at Foxboro, 17-16, in the season-opener, but since then has dropped six straight by an average score of 32-15.
That’s distressing enough, but rumors have resurfaced that the Dolphins are desperately trying to make a deal for Houston’s disgraced QB, Deshaun Watson, before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
Watson, one of the league’s elite quarterbacks, is on the Texans’ roster but hasn’t played a down this season as sexual abuse charges from 22 women swirl around him.
For Miami, such a deal would be fraught with risk, especially the reaction of the team’s female fans. However, the Dolphins aren’t sold on current starter Tua Tagovailoa, who they took with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Complicating the decision for Miami’s front office is the fact that Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, has stipulated that the Dolphins are the only team from which he would accept a deal.
Reportedly, there’s been an agreement on compensation, but the trade has yet to become official and there’s still the matter of possible league sanctions against Watson, depending upon the disposition of the criminal cases.
THE DISPARITY between the Bills and Dolphins, besides their records, is obvious in the league’s team statistics.
Buffalo ranks first in takeaway/giveaway percentage (+11), fewest yards surrendered (270 per game) and via the pass (181) and second in scoring (34 points per game), points surrendered (16 per start), plus third-down conversion rate (50%).
Miami is last in yards given up per game (415) and second-to-last in points (30) and opponents passing yards (297) surrendered per start and offensive rushing yards (80).
But McDermott hardly sees tomorrow’s game as a gimme.
“They’re a really good football team with talent, starting with the quarterback all the way through their entire roster,” he said. “Look at the number of first-round picks (nine) and high picks (from the first three rounds) they have on their roster.
“You start there, then you watch the games they’ve played … (losses to Las Vegas, 31-28 and, the last two weeks, Jacksonville, 23-20, and Atlanta, 30-28) and they’re right there.”
BUFFALO quarterback Josh Allen echoed those thoughts.
“We’re completely focused on the Dolphins and the task at hand right now,” he said. “We have to forget about (the loss to the Titans) … we learned from it. We’re going to go out there and try to fix some of our mistakes.”
But he did concede that this year, coming off such a disquieting loss, isn’t that much different than when Arizona beat the Bills last year on the Kyler Murray “Hail Murray” pass in the final seconds before Buffalo’s bye week.
“This is a position that feels eerily similar to the bye last year … losing the way we did,” Allen said. “We’re a resilient group and we’ve got a great team, but they’re a few plays away from being 4-3. They’re working hard, they’re in our division, they’ve already seen us once and it’s hard to beat a team twice.”
And he’s also very aware of one Bills’ offensive flaw so far this season.
A year ago, Buffalo converted 62% of its trips into the red zone (inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line) into touchdowns, but this year they’re only scoring TDs 55% of the time, 26th worst in the league.
“I think it comes down to minor details that we weren’t too keen on,” Allen admitted. “We’ve got to get back to our roots. We were a pretty good team in the red zone last year so we’re going to have to find ways to do what we were doing last year.
“It’s a new season and nothing really carries over, but it’s just putting guys in a good position to succeed down there, making good decisions with the football and as a whole unit just executing better. It starts with me, being smart with the football and getting us into a better situation.”
Allen is 6-0 as a starter versus the Dolphins, but he’s not sure why.
“Sometimes you just find ways to move the ball against a team … I don’t think there’s a secret formula,” he said. “We understand it’s a division game and Coach (McDermott) preaches you’ve got to win your division games. It doesn’t matter how many times we’ve played them or how many times we’ve won, going into this game our mindset is it’s 0-0.”
Allen concluded, “We’re not going to let one or two losses affect how we play, how we practice, how we interact with each other in the locker room. We’re going to play our brand of football to our standard … which is playoff caliber.”