Jordan Poyer

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has agreed to resign with the team, according to reports.

 Olean Times Herald file

ORCHARD PARK — Safety Jordan Poyer has elected to stay put by reaching a two-year agreement to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday after briefly testing free agency.

Poyer's return immediately solidifies Buffalo's secondary, which stood to lose a key leader and contributor who spent much of the previous six seasons forming one of the NFL's top safety tandems in playing alongside Micah Hyde.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social