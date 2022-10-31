AVON — On paper, it was a David and Goliath type of matchup.
This, after all, was a Red Creek team, one of the most decorated in Section 5 annals, making its 24th sectional final appearance. And it was taking on a Bolivar-Richburg squad that had just reached its first championship game in program history.
The only thing is, the Wolverines had just as much reason to be there as the Rams.
B-R, following a meteoric rise over the last three years, in which they went from 3-13-1 in 2019, to seven wins in 2020, to 10 in 2021 to an impressive 15 this year, was the second-best team in Allegany County all fall, of the same ilk as Class D power Fillmore. After falling in the sectional semis in consecutive years (to Geneseo in 2020 and Keshequa last year), it finally broke through to the title contest this year with a dramatic 4-3 overtime triumph over Byron-Bergen last Wednesday.
This was, in just about every way, the best all-time season for B-R.
But it was on that Avon field on Saturday evening where it came to an end.
Gonzalo Dorado scored midway through the first half and Red Creek’s defense kept B-R off the scoreboard while hanging on for a 1-0 victory in the Class C2 championship. The Wolverines finished the year 15-3-1, their only losses coming to Fillmore (both by just one goal) and the top-seeded Rams. Fillmore entered the week ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D while Red Creek was No. 12 in Class C.
“(This was not) the outcome that we were hoping for, but we had an amazing season,” B-R coach Mike Zilker told wellsvillesports.com’s Chris Brooks. “We broke a lot of school records, we had lots of fun and we had a lot of firsts.
“We truly have nothing to hang our heads about. I have great kids, and great kids returning next year to pick up where we will leave off until next year. The sting of losing will fade, and the desire to get better will come to the surface, and we will find a way to bounce back from this. We have to remain humble and hungry, because we are B-R.”
B-R had a couple of cracks against Red Creek’s stifling defense, but was mostly held in check, recording just three shots on goal. But other than the one that was able to squirt past the line off a direct kick and ensuing scrum, the Wolverines’ back line and goalkeeper David Abdo were just as sound, holding the Rams to just five shots.
Abdo finished with four saves for the third-seeded Wolverines. Red Cree will meet C1 titleist Avon (19-0) in Tuesday’s Section 5 Class Cstate qualifier.
GIRLS SOCCER
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS D1 CHAMPIONSHIPKeshequa 2, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, OTFILLMORE — After a pedestrian 7-9 finish and first-round playoff exit last year, GV/Belfast would have taken this scenario every time: In overtime, against the hottest team in Class D, with a chance to win or create a shared sectional title.
And that, in itself, was more than GVBC United could have expected. But that still made its ending no less agonizing.
Ava Thayer headed in a perfect Julia Wilkins direct kick from 25 yards out with just 2:30 remaining in a second sudden death overtime to break a 1-1 tie and lift Keshequa to the D1 championship. With the goal, the No. 5 Indians knocked out the top two seeds — both Big 30 teams — en route to the crown after upsetting top seed and ‘21 state semifinalist Fillmore in overtime, 1-0, just three days earlier.
After each team had chances on a chilly Saturday night, Keshequa finally broke through in the 66th minute when Libby Brenner, who scored the OT game-winner against Fillmore, tallied an unassisted goal to make it 1-0. GV/B responded just three minutes later, however, with Hannah Southwick-Powers scoring off a Mary Hamer corner kick to knot it at 1, where the score remained through the 108th minute.
Isabella Hugi made seven saves for Keshequa (13-6), which will meet D2 champion Northstar Christian in Tuesday’s Section 5 Class D state qualifier. Ashley Burrows came up with 14 big saves for GVBC United, which was outshot 16-7, but once again used a strong defensive effort to give itself a chance. No. 2 GV/B (12-4-3) had allowed only 11 regular-season goals and posted two shutouts in the postseason (6-0 over HAC, 1-0 over Naples in PKs) before falling short on Saturday.
“This one really hurts and it will for a while, but I’m so proud of the way this team fought tonight just as they did all season,” GV/Belfast co-coach Duane Powers told wellsvillesports.com’s Chris Brooks. “Our defense has been the backbone of this team, and they once again gave us a chance to win it all.
“I thought we defended the first goal really well, but it was a great shot by them. But the way we responded with Mary (Hamer) dropping a beautiful dime to Hannah (Southwick-Powers), it just shows the heart and determination this team had to get this into extra time. Unfortunately, we just didn’t get it to go our way in the end. Hats off to Keshequa.”
Acknowledged co-coach Lisa Scott-Schneider of GVBC’s run to a sectional championship game, “It was not on our radar during preseason. I think I’ve been doing this long enough to think that how the season went, it makes me smile. We overachieved and the disappointment will only burn the fuel for more good soccer from the underclassmen.”