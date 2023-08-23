Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.