Talk about a kid who had a great story when his teachers asked him what he did over Super Bowl weekend.
What unfolded for 12-year-old Colt Matz, a seventh-grader at Portville Central School, isn’t about to be topped.
If the name is familiar, it should be. Colt’s battle with acute myeloid leukemia has been the subject of all manner of regional media coverage and fundraisers since he was diagnosed nearly two years ago.
His dad, Mike, who teaches Chinese and coaches baseball at PCS, and mom, Christina, an elementary school physical education teacher in the district, have had a dizzying 20 months while their eldest son fought a life-threatening disease.
The Diagnosis
Mike, beginning his 19th year coaching the Panthers, recalled how it all started.
“Colt had been sick for a couple of weeks and at Chrissie’s urging I took him to Olean General,” said the former Times Herald sports intern. “We were in the emergency room and they wanted to draw some blood for a test. Being he was 10 and didn’t feel well, he wasn’t happy about being stuck with a needle. I was two seconds from me saying, ‘Hey, we’re outta here … I’m not putting him through all of this.’ Fortunately, for whatever reason, we stayed. I thought he had mono … the same symptoms. You never think leukemia.
“We started that day at home living a relatively normal life and at the end of it we were at O’Shei (Children’s Hospital in Buffalo) after being Mercy-Flighted there.”
The elder Matz pointed out, “Acute myeloid leukemia is a rare one. He was diagnosed on a Sunday and by Tuesday he was getting chemo. Our mantra has always been ‘if the doctors are happy, we’re happy.’ He’s doing quite well. First he was in the hospital all the time, then the Ronald McDonald House for 100 days and finally he was home. We were going to a clinic three days a week, then two days … they kind of wean you off (chemo) and now it’s about once a month provided everything stays the same.
“He’s now going to school and actually swims for the Bradford YMCA Barracudas, something we never could have imagined would happen.”
Super Bowl Invitation
“Fast and furious is how it came about,” Mike said. “We have a really good relationship with a lot of organizations, but one of them is the Buffalo Children’s Hospital Foundation. We’ve done some things for them and they’ve done really nice things for us … it’s a nice relationship.
“Chrissie called me during the school day the Thursday before the game and when I saw her name on the phone, I got a little edgy. She said, ‘Are you sitting down? I just got a call. How about you guys going to the Super Bowl?’
Matz admitted, “It was so out of left field … I was planning to watch it, but I didn’t have a dog in the fight in terms of who was in the game. I was just going to be a casual fan and watch the commercials like most people. I had to look twice to make sure it was in Arizona.
“We went from a regular weekend to where Colt, (youngest son) Jack and I are flying 3,000 miles across the country to see the Super Bowl.
“There were seven people on the private plane,” he said, “a woman who works for West Herr up in Buffalo and her husband, a patient from Roswell and his brother and us. The people from West Herr wanted to take one Roswell patient and one O’Shei patient and they went to each hospital and said, ‘Give us a name.’
“I told Chrissie,” Mike recalled, “’You should go.’ She did so much of the heavy lifting … from May until we came home in February (from the McDonald house), nine months, she was home twice in that entire time. I kept telling her, ‘You really sacrificed a lot … you should go.’ And she said, ‘No, you guys would have more fun.’
“So, Saturday morning, we were wheels up in Buffalo headed for Phoenix. When we were driving up to the airport, I told Colt and Jack several times, ‘You drink in every second of this because this is not something mom and dad can do.’ Jack is only eight, so it was hard for him to rationalize this is a one-time thing.”
He added, “Between, our hosts, West Herr, O’Shei and Roswell we worried about nothing (financially). My biggest concern that weekend was putting sunscreen on the boys.”
Super Bowl LVII
“It was so last-minute they couldn’t get a hotel super close to the venue, so we were about a half-hour, 40 minutes away,” Matz said. “But a car dropped us off at the stadium and picked us up.
“I never asked where we were sitting. But when we were taking the car to the stadium, Beth said, ‘I was going to keep it a secret until we got there, but I’m going to tell you.’ We sat in the second row, on the 25-yard line behind the Chiefs bench. I almost fell over when she told me, I wouldn’t have cared whether we were in the 400 level in the last row and watched with binoculars.”
Mike related, “Erin Andrews (Fox’s sideline reporter) was right in front of us. Jack is our statistics guy and when the Chiefs were down (24-14 at halftime), I don’t know where he heard it, but he said, ‘Dad, did you know that teams losing by 10-or-more at halftime are 1-26 in the Super Bowl?’ But then they started coming back and there were more Chiefs fans where we were sitting so it turned into a more festive atmosphere.”
Matz admitted, “We didn’t realize until after the game how controversial that (decisive) defensive holding call was and it happened right in front of us. We were like, OK, penalty.
“Meanwhile, in one night we saw Damar Hamlin (the Bills safety who had the cardiac scare), (Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes and Erin Andrews all within about 30 feet of us, we saw several Hall-of-Famers, Rihanna was great at halftime … it was an unbelievable experience.”
The Matzes got up at 3:15 the next morning, left for the airport at 4:15, took off at 5 o’clock and landed in Buffalo Monday afternoon.
The reflection
“An overarching theme through a lot of Colt’s treatment was a microcosm of that weekend,” Matz said. “There are a lot of unbelievably kind and generous people. We saw that from our local community. Portville has been through-the-roof awesome.
“I coached the year Colt was diagnosed and we would go to road games and teams we were playing against had signs of support, or had painted the field, or had a ‘hat day,’ and all these various things. I realized there are some really awesome people out there.”
“This (Super Bowl experience) really drove that home,” Mike admitted. “These people don’t want any of the credit or notoriety. The people from West Herr (Beth and Dave) didn’t even want to be mentioned, they just said, ‘It was our pleasure.’ They are a lot of kind and selfless people who have done so much for us and we were reminded all over again.”
