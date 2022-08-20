Shoppers looking for breakfast cereal might soon encounter a familiar face on one of the boxes in their local supermarket.
PLB Sports & Entertainment recently released the third edition of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s “Josh’s Jaqs,” a portion of which benefits the Oishei Children’s Hospital with each box sold. On the back of the box sits a photo from a visit Allen made to the hospital, when he met with 11-year-old Colt Matz shortly before the Portville youngster’s bone marrow transplant to fight his leukemia.
Many months later, Colt is back home and hoping to get back to school at some point this fall, making regular trips to Roswell Park to check on his blood. On a recent drive to Buffalo, the Matz family stopped at Wegmans and found the cereal boxes on display.
Colt’s parents, Mike and Christina, knew of the plans to put his photo on the box but didn’t spread the word right away out of caution.
“Colt’s story and message has been out there obviously quite a bit through various media and organizations which has been so awesome,” Mike Matz said. “You have to sign a release form so they can use pictures. Chrissy and I knew this was going to happen but we didn’t tell anybody because what if it doesn’t happen, there’s a million things that could happen.
“We thought it was just a real privilege for him to have something like that happen. But then seeing it for the first time was a little surreal actually. It was (this) Monday and Colt had just a routine appointment up in Buffalo, so after the appointment we stopped at the Wegmans up there and right when you walked in they had this big display of it. I thought, man, this is pretty neat.”
A spokesperson for OCH noted, “The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which supports Oishei Children’s Hospital, relies on donations to support essential programs, care, equipment and technology. Initiatives like Josh’s Jaqs bring necessary donations that go directly to help kids like Colt. Having Josh Allen’s ongoing partnership since he came to Buffalo has brought an incredible amount of awareness and donations that has made a huge impact. Josh’s dedication and authenticity towards helping the kids in our community is unmatched.”
In a recent press release announcing the new edition of his cereal, Allen said, “It’s humbling to see a third edition of Josh’s Jaqs hit stores. I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can raise for the Oishei Children’s Hospital in year 3!”
ALLEN FIRST contacted Colt on his 11th birthday last September, sending a video message.
“At that point we thought, wow, this is unbelievable, Josh Allen sent you a video saying happy birthday, what an amazing opportunity,” Mike Matz said.
But an in-person visit followed just over a month later, when the hospital unveiled its Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, named for the quarterback’s grandmother after Bills fans donated more than $1 million to the hospital in her memory in 2020. The visit came during a time when the Matzes needed a boost in their spirits, as Colt’s brother Jack had been staying home for weeks with his father to isolate in preparation for donating marrow for the transplant.
“We found out about a week or so before, ‘Hey, he’s coming up for the unveiling of the wing for his grandmother, but before that he wants to come up and meet with Colt.’” Mike Matz said. “So obviously I’m getting emotional just thinking about it. We were just floored, because that was also a time when, because Jack was the donor, we had to be extra cautious with him as far as his exposure to other people, his exposure to germs, getting sick, anything that could have caused him to get sick could have derailed the timeline.”
So while Jack and Mike waited at home, Colt and Christina met the Bills’ star. The timing could hardly have been better.
“We knew he was going to need a transplant in early May of last year, so this was something we’d been building toward for six months and now it’s getting closer but we can’t be together, so there’s a lot of outside stress going on too,” Matz said. “So when we found out that Josh Allen was going to come up and meet with Colt, we just thought, wow, this is what we need with who we need at the time we need. It was the perfect storm of events.”
“(Christina) called after and I think the thing that she was most impressed by and Colt was most impressed by is that you could tell he actually cared,” Matz said. “All the kids have this project they can do called beads of courage where they get a bead each procedure or shot, it represents a different bead and they string it on just to show their progress. So Colt had these beads with him and was explaining what each one meant and there’s a great picture — Josh is making eye contact with Colt, he’s paying attention to what he’s saying, he’s genuinely interested.
“He’s not checking his phone to see who’s texting him, he’s not checking the clock to see what time he’s getting out of there. He’s actually in the moment with him. Not for nothing, this is after he signed his huge extension. So he could have (said), ‘Hey, I’ve done my charitable deeds the first four years of my career, I’ve made it now, I can move on.’ But he didn’t and we’ll always respect him for that.”
THE MATZ family has embraced sharing Colt’s story with the community to help boost awareness for pediatric cancer, receiving an outpouring of support from Portville and the surrounding area.
“It’s one of those things that maybe you don’t hear an awful lot about but then when you are unfortunately thrust into that community, you find out, oh, there’s a kid from the neighboring town and there are people in Portville who had cancer as children,” Matz said. “You find out there’s way more than unfortunately there should be. For us, bringing that awareness is very important to us and letting people know that this is a real thing that happens to real people and it’s certainly not all hope is lost, doom and gloom, but it is an unbelievably traumatic event for a family to go through.”
Oishei has many different units, from the 12th floor where Colt stayed, dedicated to hematology, oncology, blood disorder and cancer, to a maternity ward, NICU (newborn intensive care) and PICU (pediatric). Matz had nothing but positive things to say about the hospital, which stands to benefit from the Josh’s Jaqs boxes sold with Colt’s photo on the back.
“We can’t speak as much for the other floors but for us it’s just been unbelievable to have Oishei relatively in our backyard,” he said. “I’ve joked a lot up there that whoever their human resources person is should get a raise because everybody that works there, it’s like they were made for the job they do. We’ve had unbelievable experiences with the nurses and doctors, obviously, but the maintenance staff and the custodial staff and the food service, every behind the scenes department that you can think of has been unbelievable. The hospital relies on fundraisers and a lot of public funding, and there’s a lot of worthy causes out there but for us, Oishei is right at the top of the list.”
Matz raved about the work the foundation does in conjunction with the Bills. They even made a family of Green Bay Packers fans adjust their loyalties a bit: now, Matz said, he’ll root for both Green Bay and Buffalo every week. On Oct. 29, when the Packers visit Orchard Park, “we can’t lose, no matter who wins,” he said.
“I’m a third-generation Packers fan and I was always kind of indifferent about the Bills because they’re not my team,” he said. “But you can’t see what they do for our kid and other kids and not think man, that’s a team I can get behind. The number of different guys that have done things behind the scenes, in front of the scenes. The nurses would say pre-COVID on the off-days guys would show up and just hang out with the kids, they’d play video games, they’d play nerf guns, just what a thrill. It’s their off-day when they could be shopping or relaxing or whatever and they’re not. They’re spending time in the hospital.
“The point is they’re not exceptional football players … they’re also exceptional people.”