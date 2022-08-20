Shoppers looking for breakfast cereal might soon encounter a familiar face on one of the boxes in their local supermarket.

PLB Sports & Entertainment recently released the third edition of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s “Josh’s Jaqs,” a portion of which benefits the Oishei Children’s Hospital with each box sold. On the back of the box sits a photo from a visit Allen made to the hospital, when he met with 11-year-old Colt Matz shortly before the Portville youngster’s bone marrow transplant to fight his leukemia.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social