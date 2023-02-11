It’s the day before the Super Bowl. Where’s the controversy, the grudges, those percolating undercurrent stories?
Nothing.
It’s merely become a closely-matched football game between the best teams in each conference; the AFC champion Chiefs vs. the NFC titleist Eagles.
By any measure it’s a toss-up, Philadelphia favored by a mere 1½ points.
The game matches two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Philly’s Jalen Hurts against KC’s Patrick Mahomes. But there have been no antagonizing words, no posturing, just polite respect between the two teams.
Even the fact Chiefs coach Andy Reid once fired Eagles boss Nick Sirianni hasn’t gotten legs. He did it after taking the Kansas City job, and, wanting his own staff, let Sirianni go. It turned out to be a career boost for the Jamestown native that eventually led to his dream job. It was no different for Bills coach Sean McDermott when Reid fired him from his Eagles staff.
So the main news hook for Super Bowl LVII is brother vs. brother … Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce going against Philly center Jason. Of course, since they both play offense, they won’t actually go head-to-head.
So much for a family feud.
Herewith are the Times Herald sports staff’s predictions for the NFL’s annual celebration of excess:
CHUCK POLLOCK
(straight up 174-107-2; vs. spread 136-143-4)
It’s hard to root against a local guy being part of the NFL championship game. Yeah, Jamestown isn’t in the Big 30, but close enough. Southwestern, Nick Sirianni’s alma mater, is even a participant in the Charities Classic.
And while the Big 30 has contributed players to the Super Bowl – fullbacks Bob Torrey (Bolivar, Eagles) and Marv Hubbard (Randolph, Raiders) and linebackers Dan Conners (St. Marys, Raiders) and Bill Bergey (nearby Pine Valley, Eagles) — this area has never had a head coach in this spot.
Finally, in the 57th renewal, a game that for so long was positionally white, for the first time will start two black quarterbacks who just happen to be among the NFL’s absolute best.
KC’s Patrick’s Mahomes is a magician, clearly pro football’s most creative QB. Philly’s Jalen Hurts, son of a coach, in an era favoring running quarterbacks, could well be the league’s best rusher at that spot.
In my mind, one of those two will decide the game, but there’s also the matter of coaching experience. Andy Reid will be in his fourth Super Bowl, one with the Eagles and three of the last four with the Chiefs. Sirianni, after an extraordinary season, is entering his first. That just could make the difference.
Chiefs 27, Eagles 23
J.P. BUTLER
(straight up 185-96-2; vs. spread 137-142-4)
I’m not quite sure what to make of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and my desire to see him hoist the Lombardi trophy.
On one hand, he’s a local-ish guy whose alma mater participates in the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic and whose brother, Jay, has been nothing but helpful to the TH as Section 6 football chairman. Additionally, he’s been very vocal in his advocacy, and defense, of former beloved Buffalo Bill and current Panthers coach Frank Reich.
He’s also, however, already demonstrated the kind of bombastic demeanor, a sideline and press conference shtick, that might end up making him very easy for non-locals and Eagles fans to root against.
Still, I think I gotta pull for the Jamestown guy.
I’ll be very curious to see how the Eagles, who have been so good all year and might have the most talented roster in the NFL, top to bottom, fare against a truly good team. They played one of the weakest regular season schedules and, astonishingly, beat Daniel Jones and Josh Johnson to get here. But again, I’m going with Philly, if only to break the tie with colleague Sam Wilson for in-house bragging rights for best staff record straight-up (we’re both 185-96-2, so something has to give tomorrow).
Eagles 30, Chiefs 27
SAM WILSON
(straight up 185-96-2; vs. spread 136-143-4)
My head tells me Philadelphia has the best team, but it’s not always that simple in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles are a fantastic story, just five years removed from their first Super Bowl win in 2017 getting back there with a different coach and quarterback, both relatively new in their positions (Nick Siranni’s second year as a head coach, Jalen Hurts’ second full season as a starter). To think Hurts wasn’t able to keep his starting job at Alabama, but was good enough to be MVP runner-up in the pros and lead a Super Bowl team is amazing.
But just as amazing is Patrick Mahomes, who nearly unanimously won his second MVP: he received all but two of the 50 first-place votes. KC traded away his speedy No. 1 receiver, Tyreek Hill and it didn’t seem to matter. The Chiefs diverted cap money to other positions, including the offensive line. Back for the third time in four years, Mahomes has a chance to win his second ring, or fall to 1-2 in the Super Bowl, which would seem disappointing given KC’s run of near-dominance in the AFC. But I’m thinking it would be foolish to bet against Mahomes at this point, and he gets it done after two weeks of rest for that sprained ankle.
Chiefs 30, Eagles 26
JEFF UVEINO
(straight up 178-103-2; vs. spread 127-152-4)
It’s hard to identify an underdog in this one.
Sure, it takes a complete team to reach the Super Bowl, but how often does the game feature the two season-long favorites in their respective conferences?
From their 8-0 start to their eventual ownership of the NFC’s top seed, the Eagles have had the rest of their conference looking up at them all year. A favorite may not have been as clear in the AFC, with its triumvirate of contenders in Kansas City, Cincinnati and Buffalo, but newly crowned NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes always feels like the favorite – especially in the playoffs – until he is beaten.
The hype over Philadelphia’s roster quality is justified, as is that of Kansas City’s experience. And, despite the attention on Mahomes and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, expect both talented defenses to have their say.
Nick Sirianni’s local roots and Kansas City’s recent dominance of the AFC will incline many local fans to root for the Eagles. Sirianni’s Super Bowl will have to wait, however, as Andy Reid bests his former employee.
Chiefs 27, Eagles 20
JEFF MADIGAN
(straight up 177-104-2; vs. spread 158-121-4)
Each year I spend this space lamenting what could have been had Buffalo played just a little better.
One of these days we’ll get Buffalo in this spot. Maybe next year. This year we get Kansas City and Philadelphia, a pair of teams that each won 14 regular season games and earned their conference’s No. 1 seeds. Arguably the two best teams in the league.
I think Patrick Mahomes is the better quarterback. He might not be at 100 percent coming into this game, but he’s the best in the league. Kansas City has some stud players, but I think Philadelphia has the better roster top to bottom. Philadelphia’s defense is arguably better than Kansas City’s, and routinely made quarterbacks’ lives tough this season to the tune of 72 sacks. Philadelphia’s defensive line should be able to get after Mahomes, a positive for the Eagles.
It’s the league’s two best offenses going at it, though one team has a far better defense. The Eagles have the better running game and the league’s best offensive line.
Remember what happened when Mahomes played a top defense in the Super Bowl two years ago? He was constantly under duress and had his worst game.
The Andy Reid Bowl. The Brothers Kelce Bowl. Give me the Eagles and let’s fly.
Eagles 31, Chiefs 27