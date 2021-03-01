BEMUS POINT — Leah Williams scored 18 points and Norah Sweitzer added 12 as the Olean girls basketball team kept its perfect CCAA West I league record intact.
Micheyla Williams marked eight rebounds and five assists for the Huskies (6-2, 6-0) in a 56-35 win at Maple Grove. Chrissy Martin and Anayah Parks-Barker also had eight boards each.
“Maple Grove is a hard place to play at and my team was able to pull out a win,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “It always feels good when you can bounce back from a loss. We have a big game coming up Thursday (at Southwestern, 4-1) and I hope my girls are ready for the challenge.”
Megan Fischer scored 12 points for Maple Grove (3-5) and Courtney Martin had nine rebounds.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 55, Cuba-Rushford 24FILLMORE — Emma Cole scored 17 points, pacing a season-high offensive output for Fillmore (5-3).
Morgan Byer added 10 points for Fillmore.
“I’ve been waiting to see kind of a lightbulb come on for this group,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “They’ve worked so hard on the defensive end and we’ve been waiting for it to come together offensively. Tonight we saw four consecutive quarters of good offense.”
For Cuba-Rushford (1-7), Taylor Searle scored 13 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 49, Genesee Valley 16BELFAST — Mary Hamer scored 18 points to lead Belfast (7-2), while Alicia Borden added 16.
Genesee Valley fell to 2-6.
Whitesville 63, Scio 21SCIO — Vanessa Hall dropped in 39 points to lead Whitesville for the Blue Jays (8-0) who got 10 points from Kennedy Bledsoe.
Scio fell to 0-10.
CCAA EAST I
Portville 62, Salamanca 32
SALAMANCA — Mallory Welty filled in a balanced stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for Portville (6-1, 3-1).
Also for the Panthers, Mia Hlasnick had 12 points, five assists and three steals and Lilly Bentley scored 10 points with eight rebounds.
For Salamanca (0-7, 0-5), Jaeden Hubbard had nine rebounds while Marla Warrior grabbed eight boards.
CCAA EAST II
Franklinville 43, North Collins 30
FRANKLINVILLE — Tarryn Herman paced Franklinville to its first victory, scoring a game-high 20 points.
Also for the Panthers (1-5), Sophia Bentley scored 10.
Pine Valley 33, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 31
CATTARAUGUS — Danielle West led Pine Valley (3-3) with 15 points.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley trailed, 29-16, entering the fourth quarter and fell just short in a comeback attempt. Haley Dorman led the T-Wolves (2-1) with 11 points. Alex Minnekine had seven rebounds and five steals and Onalee Osgood grabbed six rebounds.
“It was a great second-half effort, we battled from 14 down,” CLV coach Matt Minnekine said. “We needed to play four quarters. The free throw line (CLV shot 5-for-19) killed us.”
NON-LEAGUE
Ellicottville 63, Archbishop Walsh 31
ELLICOTTVILLE — Dalayla Alexander scored 15 points to lead Ellicottville (5-1, 3-0) to its fifth consecutive victory.
Emilee Ruiz added 13 points and Allison Rowland scored 10 points for the Eagles.
For Archbishop Walsh (1-6), Noella Policastro scored 15.
Wellsville 41, Andover 23
ANDOVER — Marley Adams led Wellsville (7-2) to its fourth consecutive victory, scoring 11 points against Andover (3-7).
AT FILLMORE Cuba-Rushford (24)
Forward 1 0-0 2, Demick 0 2-2 2, Searle 4 2-2 13, Tylor 1 0-0 2, Duvall 0 4-8 4. Totals: 6 8-12 24.
Fillmore (55)
S. Beardsley 2 0-0 5, Russell 1 0-0 2, Cole 8 1-4 17, Hatch 2 0-0 4, Mucher 2 0-2 4, Ryan 1 0-0 3, Byer 4 0-0 10, E. Beardsley 1 0-0 2, P. Miller 3 2-2 8. Totals: 23 3-8 55. C-R 1 5 16 24 Fillmore 13 28 45 55
Three-point goals: C-R 4 (Searle 3, Tylor); Fillmore 3 (Byer 2, Ryan). Total fouls: C-R 7, Fillmore 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT BELFAST Genesee Valley (16)
Aquila 2 0-2 4, Bentley 3 2-4 8, Burrows 1 1-2 4, Burrows 0 0-2 0. Totals: 6 3-10 16.
Belfast (49)
A. Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Borden 8 0-0 16, Drozdowski 2 0-0 4, Hamer 9 0-1 18, Sadler 3 0-2 6, E. Sullivan 1 0-0 2,Wallace 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 1-5 49. GV 5 13 16 16 Belfast 10 22 31 49
Three-point goals: GV 1 (Burrows); Belfast 0. Total fouls: GV 13, Belfast 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Whitesville (63)
Bledsoe 4 2-4 10, Jackson 1 0-2 3, Ainsworth 1 1-4 3, Hall 15 6-7 39, Hall 1 0-0 2, Button 0 2-2 2, Schall 1 0-0 2, Palmatier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 11-19 63.
Scio (21)
Crossley 0 0-2 0, Wiech 1 1-2 3, Stilson 1 0-2 2, Bolzan 1 0-0 2, Warboys 2 0-0 4, Davenport 2 0-0 6, Grover 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 1-6 21. Whitesville 16 31 48 63 Scio 2 5 14 21
Three-point goals: Whitesville 4 (Hall 3, Jackson); Scio 2 (Davenport 2). Total fouls: Whitesville 10, Scio 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT SALAMANCA Portville (62)
Kosinski 2 0-0 5, Welty 4 2-2 12, Hlasnick 4 2-2 12, Zollinger 0 1-2 1, Keim 2 0-0 5, Artlip 1 4-6 6, Sickels 2 0-0 4, Tkacik 3 0-0 7, Bentley 4 2-4 10. Totals: 22 11-16 62.
Salamanca (32)
Hubbard 4 1-4 9, Rea 1 0-0 2, Warrior 2 0-0 5, Burch 1 0-0 2, Monahan 1 0-0 2, Oakes 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 1 1-2 3, Klahn 2 0-0 6. Totals: 13 2-6 32. Portville 13 32 47 62 Salamanca 9 13 20 32
Three-point goals: Portville 7 (Ma. Welty 2, Hlasnick 2, Kosinski, Keim, Tkacik); Sala 4 (Crouse 2, Oakes, Warrior). Total fouls: Portville 8, Sala 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT CATTARAUGUS Pine Valley (33)
King 1 0-0 2, West 6 0-2 15, Westlund 1 1-2 3, Farnham 2 1-6 5, Cadle 2 0-2 4, L. Tunstall 1 00 2, R. Tunstall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-12 33.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (31)
Minnekine 3 1-8 7, Ly 2 0-2 4, Mikowicz 1 0-0 2, Osgood 0 1-4 1, Ellis 0 1-2 1, Dorman 5 1-2 11, Covell 2 1-1 5. Totals: 13 5-19 31. PV 11 16 29 33 CLV 2 8 16 31
Three-point goals: PV 3 (West 3); CLV 0. Total fouls: PV 22, CLV 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT BEMUS POINT Olean (56)
Martin 2 0-2 5, Sweitzer 4 3-6 12, Federowicz 2 2-4 6, L. Williams 8 2-5 18, M. Williams 2 0-0 4, Kratts 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 7-19 56.
Maple Grove (35)
Martin 1 4-7 6, Tarbrake 2 0-0 6, Mansfield 1 0-0 3, Price 2 2-4 6, Bower 1 0-0 2, Fischer 5 1-3 12. Totals: 12 7-14 35. Olean 9 29 46 56 MG 9 17 29 35
Three-point goals: Olean 3 (Martin, Sweitzer, Kratts); MG 4 (Tarbrake 2, Mansfield, Fischer). Total fouls: Olean 10, MG 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Archbishop Walsh (31)
Parveen 0 1-2 1, Przybyla 1 0-2 1, Kirkwood 3 0-2 6, Howard 2 1-2 5, N. Policastro 7 0-0 15, Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-8 31.
Ellicottville (63)
Alexander 7 1-2 15, Quinn 2 1-2 5, Rowland 3 4-7 10, Tomsick 1 0-0 3, Ficek 3 1-2 7, Hadley 2 0-0 4, Freaney 2 0-0 4, Norton 1 0-0 2, Ruiz 6 0-0 13. Totals: 27 7-13 63. Walsh 15 21 26 31 E’ville 12 24 50 63
Three-point goals: Walsh 1 (N. Policastro); E’ville 4 (Alexander 2, Tomsick, Ruiz). Total fouls: Walsh 13, E’ville 10. Fouled out:
K. Policastro (W).
AT ANDOVER Wellsville (41)
Adams 4 2-4 11, Mess 2 0-0 5, Costello 3 1-1 8, Knapp 1 0-0 2, Stisser 1 2-4 4, Robbins 3 1-2 9, Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 6-11 41.
Andover (23)
Hanks 1 0-0 2, Calladine 1 0-0 2, Simon 2 3-4 8, Niedermaier 3 3-5 9, Hunt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 6-9 23. Wellsville 12 20 32 41 Andover 7 12 21 23
Three-point goals: Wellsville 5 (Robbins 2, Adams, Mess, Costello); Andover 1 (Simon). Total fouls: Wellsville 7, Andover 8. Fouled out: None.