The Section 6 Class D regular season and sectional champion Randolph football team cleaned up its league’s postseason awards, led by Player of the Year Xander Hind.

Hind won Class D’s top prize after a monster season including 2,577 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns; 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns; 66 tackles, a sack and two interceptions on defense and a kick return touchdown on special teams.

