The Section 6 Class D regular season and sectional champion Randolph football team cleaned up its league’s postseason awards, led by Player of the Year Xander Hind.
Hind won Class D’s top prize after a monster season including 2,577 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns; 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns; 66 tackles, a sack and two interceptions on defense and a kick return touchdown on special teams.
His teammates Jaiden Huntington and Ryan Carpenter also won major awards, with Huntington named Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Carpenter named Lineman of the Year. Huntington had 73 tackles, a sack, interception, fumble recovery and one return touchdown. Carpenter paved the way for an offense that produced more than 3,000 rushing yards.
Cardinals coach Brent Brown also won the Coach of the Year award for an 11-1 season that included sectional and regional championships.
Randolph’s Hind, Carpenter and senior fullback Payton Slade made the first-team all-star offense and Huntington, junior defensive end Maverick Adams, senior defensive end Sterling Skye and senior defensive back Carson Conley made the first-team defense.
Also collecting a major award were Franklinville/Ellicottville senior quarterback Gian Nuzzo and Portville senior linebacker Zander Keim.
Nuzzo was Co-Offensive Player of the Year, an award he shared with Clymer/Sherman/Panama receiver Bryce Hinsdale. Nuzzo had 925 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, 592 passing yards and eight touchdowns (to four interceptions) and a receiving touchdown.
Nuzzo, junior running back Hunter Smith and senior offensive linemen Tyler Gibas and Ben Brol made the first-team offense and senior defensive lineman Koda Curtis made the first-team defense.
Keim was Class D Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 71 tackles (16 for loss), two sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a return for touchdown. Portville’s first-team all-stars included junior running back Kaedon Holcomb and junior lineman Hayden Emley on offense and Keim, senior lineman Kyran Johnson and senior linebacker Caiden Zollinger on defense.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley won the team Sportsmanship Award, represented by Donnie Seamon.
CLASS C SOUTHSalamanca’s Jesse Stahlman won the Section 6 Class C South division’s Defensive Player of the Year after his senior season at linebacker, leading the Warriors’ 2022 all-stars.
Also for the division champion Warriors, coach Chad Bartoszek won the C South Coach of the Year award.
Stahlman led the Warriors in tackles with 63 (41 solo), nine of them for loss and had a sack and a fumble recovery.
Salamanca had four C South offensive first-team all-stars and three first-team defensive all-stars. Junior tight end Tayoni Galante, senior wide receiver Jason McGraw, junior wide receiver Arlen Newark and sophomore quarterback Maddox Isaac made the first-team offense while Stahlman, senior defensive end Jaxon Tarr and senior linebacker Zaron Tucker made the first-team defense.
For Allegany-Limestone, two senior linebackers made the first-team defense: Ahren Faller and Andrew Giardini.
Other major award winners for C South included Offensive Player of the Year Ethan Fry (Fredonia), Lineman of the Year Owen Rush (Fredonia) and Sportsmanship Award winner Chautauqua Lake represented by Mason Maring.
CLASS B2Olean High’s Cade Anastasia won the Section 6 Class B2 Defensive MVP award after a standout season at cornerback that saw the senior tie for the section lead in interceptions.
Anastasia grabbed eight picks and scored three defensive touchdowns and made 65 tackles (a team-high 42 solo, four for loss) for the Huskies. He also recovered four fumbles.
Olean had four first-team offensive all-stars: senior running back Memphis App, senior lineman Chris Bargy, kicker Thomas Bates and Anastasia at wide receiver. On defense, senior Lucas Brushingham was a first-team all-star lineman.
Other B2 award winners included Maryvale’s Justus Hill and Cheektowaga’s Cameron Warburton (Co-Offensive MVP), Maryvale’s Dezmin Walker (Lineman of the Year), Maryvale’s Nick Todaro (Coach of the Year) and Dunkirk’s Quanteer Neallard (Sportsmanship).
CLASS B1Pioneer had two major award winners in Section 6 Class B1’s postseason honors as senior Kyle Stover was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year and sophomore Sam Platt was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Stover had 837 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, 179 receiving yards and four touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Panthers. Platt made 70 tackles, including 13 for loss and five sacks, forcing three fumbles.
Also for the Panthers, Stover, junior lineman Luke Matheis and kicker Devin Matuszak made the first-team offense while Platt, senior Dakota Krygier, junior linebackers Dalton Giboo and Logan Halladay and senior defensive back Walker Bekiel made the first-team defense.
Stover shared the Offensive POY award with Iroquois junior Trevor Barry and Platt shared the defensive award with West Seneca East senior Mike Kwiatkowski. Other top awards went to WSE senior Quintus Simmons (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Iroquois senior Braedon Donnelly and Burgard/Performing Arts senior Doug Washington (Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year), Iroquois’ Robert Pitzonka (Coach of the Year) and Lake Shore (Sportsmanship Award).