Fillmore sophomore Grace Russell has been named Allegany County girls soccer Player of the Year after helping lead the Eagles to an undefeated regular season, league title, sectional championship and a trip to the state semifinals.
Russell played center midfielder as a sophomore, tallying 19 goals with a team-high 20 assists.
In total, Fillmore (21-1, 10-0) had six of the 14 spots on the Allegany County All-Star team. Seniors Sophia Templeton and Zoe Beardsley and sophomores Hope Russell, Rachel Hatch and Preslee joined P.O.Y. Grace Russell on the all-star list.
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (10-7, 6-4), meanwhile, had three representatives on the county league all-stars: juniors Taylor Searle and Sofia Riquelme and senior Christy Childs. Senior Rachel Jackson and junior Kennedy Bledsoe made the all-stars from Andover/Whitesville (9-7, 5-5), while juniors McKinlee Harris and Madigan Harris made the team for Bolivar-Richburg (8-9, 5-5). Junior Adison Grusendorf represented Genesee Valley/Belfast (7-9, 4-6) on the all-star team.
BOY SOCCERAllegany County Div. IGenesee Valley/Belfast senior Matt Weaver led Allegany County Div. I boys soccer honorees by winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award.
Weaver, a repeat all-star selection. scored 27 goals to lead his team this year. He was joined on the first-team by GV/Belfast (10-7, 2-4) teammates Trenton Scott, a senior, and Canaan Sullivan, a junior.
League champion Fillmore (19-2, 6-0), which won a Section 5 title before advancing to the state Class D championship game, had four first-team all-stars: seniors Graham Cahill and Carter Sisson and juniors Brent Zubikowski and Mitch Ward. Sisson and Ward are both repeat county league all-stars.
For Bolivar-Richburg (10-6-3, 3-3), senior Wyatt Karnuth was a repeat all-star selection and was joined this season by senior Hunter Stuck and sophomore Reiss Gaines.
Cuba-Rushford junior Jacob Smith and senior Logan Lewis made the all-star list for the Rebels (6-9-1, 1-5).
Allegany County Div. II
Hinsdale senior Tucker Schwartz, after leading his team with 22 goals and 11 assists, won the Allegany County Div. II Most Valuable Player award.
Hinsdale (11-4-1, 5-0-1) won the Div. II title this year, led by Schwartz and three other divisional all-stars: sophomore Jacob Elliott and juniors Noah Easterly and Damion Brown, the latter a repeat all-star.
Scio (9-7-2, 5-1-1) and Houghton (5-7-2, 4-1-2) both had four all-stars each. For the Tigers (9-7-2), juniors Jordan White and Brenden Loucks, senior Carter Silsby and eighth grader Ethan Davenport made the team. Houghton senior Chris Habecker was a repeat all-star and joined by junior Levi Martino, sophomore Henry Sardina and senior Malachi DeGolyer.
Friendship senior Jacob Golden made the all-star team as a repeat pick.