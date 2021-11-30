Grace Russell

Fillmore sophomore Grace Russell, pictured here during a game from this season, was recently named the Allegany County girls soccer Player of the Year.

 Photo provided

Fillmore sophomore Grace Russell has been named Allegany County girls soccer Player of the Year after helping lead the Eagles to an undefeated regular season, league title, sectional championship and a trip to the state semifinals.

Russell played center midfielder as a sophomore, tallying 19 goals with a team-high 20 assists.

In total, Fillmore (21-1, 10-0) had six of the 14 spots on the Allegany County All-Star team. Seniors Sophia Templeton and Zoe Beardsley and sophomores Hope Russell, Rachel Hatch and Preslee joined P.O.Y. Grace Russell on the all-star list.

Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (10-7, 6-4), meanwhile, had three representatives on the county league all-stars: juniors Taylor Searle and Sofia Riquelme and senior Christy Childs. Senior Rachel Jackson and junior Kennedy Bledsoe made the all-stars from Andover/Whitesville (9-7, 5-5), while juniors McKinlee Harris and Madigan Harris made the team for Bolivar-Richburg (8-9, 5-5). Junior Adison Grusendorf represented Genesee Valley/Belfast (7-9, 4-6) on the all-star team.

BOY SOCCERAllegany County Div. IGenesee Valley/Belfast senior Matt Weaver led Allegany County Div. I boys soccer honorees by winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Weaver, a repeat all-star selection. scored 27 goals to lead his team this year. He was joined on the first-team by GV/Belfast (10-7, 2-4) teammates Trenton Scott, a senior, and Canaan Sullivan, a junior.

League champion Fillmore (19-2, 6-0), which won a Section 5 title before advancing to the state Class D championship game, had four first-team all-stars: seniors Graham Cahill and Carter Sisson and juniors Brent Zubikowski and Mitch Ward. Sisson and Ward are both repeat county league all-stars.

For Bolivar-Richburg (10-6-3, 3-3), senior Wyatt Karnuth was a repeat all-star selection and was joined this season by senior Hunter Stuck and sophomore Reiss Gaines.

Cuba-Rushford junior Jacob Smith and senior Logan Lewis made the all-star list for the Rebels (6-9-1, 1-5).

Allegany County Div. II

Hinsdale senior Tucker Schwartz, after leading his team with 22 goals and 11 assists, won the Allegany County Div. II Most Valuable Player award.

Hinsdale (11-4-1, 5-0-1) won the Div. II title this year, led by Schwartz and three other divisional all-stars: sophomore Jacob Elliott and juniors Noah Easterly and Damion Brown, the latter a repeat all-star.

Scio (9-7-2, 5-1-1) and Houghton (5-7-2, 4-1-2) both had four all-stars each. For the Tigers (9-7-2), juniors Jordan White and Brenden Loucks, senior Carter Silsby and eighth grader Ethan Davenport made the team. Houghton senior Chris Habecker was a repeat all-star and joined by junior Levi Martino, sophomore Henry Sardina and senior Malachi DeGolyer.

Friendship senior Jacob Golden made the all-star team as a repeat pick.

