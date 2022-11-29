ADDISON — The newly combined Fillmore/Keshequa varsity wrestling program started a new era Tuesday night with a 42-36 loss to Addison.
Addison won the Allegany/Steuben County league dual with five pins and two forfeits while Fillmore collected one pin and five forfeits.
For Fillmore/Keshequa, Gage Hartman had a pin at 189 pounds.
Addison’s Cade Sands (126), Jacob Howe (132), Noah Vall (145), Colin Brown (215) and Camden Mahnke (285) all had pins.
“We’ve combined with Keshequa this year and it’s the first varsity match we’ve had in three seasons because of COVID and some lower numbers last year,” Fillmore coach Mike Witkowski said. “But we’ve got a nice combination with Keshequa, we’re fielding almost a full team, so that’s pretty helpful.”
AT ADDISON Addison 42, Fillmore/Keshequa 36
102: Cotton (F) forfeit, 110: Howe (F) forfeit, 118: Cartwright (F) forfeit, 126: Sands (A) 1:16 Vedder, 132: Howe (A) 1:46 Bush, 138: Beardsley (F) forfeit, 145: Vall (A) :22 Strickland, 152: Westervelt (A) forfeit, 160: Isaman (F) forfeit, 172: Johnston (A) forfeit, 189: Hartman (F) 1:13 Combs, 215: Brown (A) :12 Bower, 285*: Mahnke (A) :25 Isaman.