FILLMORE — The Fillmore girls soccer team ran out to a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes and rolled to a 5-0 victory over Bolivar-Richburg Wednesday night in Allegany County girls soccer league action.
The win clinched a No. 1 seed for Fillmore in the upcoming Section 5 Class D1 playoffs, and marks Fillmore’s 50th consecutive regular season game without a loss
Zoe Beardsley (assist), Grace Russell (two assists), Hope Russell (assist), Cece Schmidt and Torann Wolfer each scored a goal for the Eagles (15-0). Rachel Hatch also had an assist.
Preslee Miller and Alex Thur split minutes and combined for four saves for Fillmore.
Breanna Militello made 10 saves for Bolivar-Richburg (8-7).
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 1, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
CUBA — Macie Demick scored in the fourth minute on an assist by Christy Childs and Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale held the lead for the remainder of regulation.
Tara Duvall made nine saves to preserve a shutout for Cuba-Rushford (9-6).
Ashley Burrows also had nine saves for Genesee Valley/Belfast (7-8).
“This was a tough game with lots of chances from both teams,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “GV/Belfast is big, athletic and physical and we've really struggled to keep the ball against them and tonight we did just enough to hold on to an early lead.”
CCAA WEST
Allegany-Limestone 2, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 2
FALCONER — Allegany-Limestone took a 2-1 lead midway through the second half, but Falconer/Cassadaga Valley’s Michaela Olson scored with four minutes remaining to tie the game.
Olivia Paterniti and Payton Fortuna scored for Allegany-Limestone, both with assists from Addie Fisher. Paterniti’s goal tied the game going into halftime, while Fortuna’s marker took a 2-1 lead.
Kelsey Riordan made 12 saves in net for the Gators (8-5-2).
Olson scored both goals for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, with an assist from Tess Spangenburg in the first half and from Kayla Lynn in the second.
“I was looking at the scoreboard after the game, they had some stats up there and it said we were outshooting them 25-14,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said, “which is a significant advantage. Most of our shots went right to the goalie, (or) we hit the crossbar or put them over or outside as well. We couldn't get the ball where she wasn’t.”
Olean 5, Dunkirk 0
OLEAN — Olean (7-6-3) rolled to victory on its Senior Night as five different players scored a goal: Lily Schena, Allie Stayer, Makayla Magro, Jezerae Fayson and Delaynie Moore.
Emily Gibbons was credited with an assist for the Huskies.
Goalkeepers Emma Edwards and Sophia Burt split time in net for four saves in a shutout.
“I always get nervous with Senior Night because you're like ‘are the girls going to be focused?,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “But I think we were fairly confident. We scored a quick goal and that put us at ease real fast and then we scored another one.
“We got every single girl in (to play) tonight, we were able to move them around, we got our defense up top, to get some opportunities to score goals. I think our girls enjoyed this one for their Senior Night.”
CCAA EAST
Portville 2, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Mia Welty scored a goal on a Courtney Lyle assist, before returning the favor with an assist to Lyle in the first half and Portville (14-1) held on from there.
Portville goalkeeper Mackenzie Harmon had a shutout with no credited saves.
Salamanca goalkeeper Makenzie Oakes made 21 saves to keep the Warriors (1-15) within striking distance on the scoreboard.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2, Franklinville 0
CATTARAUGUS — Madison Spink scored in the first half and Amelie Metzger added another in the second half with an assist from Evelyn Janora to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley (5-9-2).
Onalee Osgood made three saves in net for a shutout for CLV.
Franklinville fell to 4-12.