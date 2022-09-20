Physical activity has always been a staple of Jim Farr’s lifestyle.
What he accomplished at nearly 90 years old, however, was nothing short of remarkable. And, if he has his way, he will continue to compete at a world-class level for years to come.
Farr was born in Olean and grew up in Rixford. After teaching physics at St. Bonaventure University, he worked as a high school guidance counselor at Otto-Eldred High School for two decades, among other positions in local education, before retiring and moving to Texas.
He is now a sprint triathlete, competing in the 85-89 age group. In June, at 88 years old, Farr competed for Team USA at the World Triathlon Championships in Montreal, Canada, returning home with a gold medal and the title of world champion.
For Farr, a lifetime pursuit of health and wellness has resulted in competitive success that, even a decade ago, he couldn’t have dreamt of.
FARR GRADUATED from Otto High School in 1952.
Since then, his athletic career has pulled him in several directions.
After attending St. Bonaventure for a year, Farr transferred to Lock Haven University, where he was a gymnast. After college, he became involved with a local swimming and diving club and coached both a high school and club gymnastics team for years.
Farr earned a brown belt in judo and competed in the martial arts discipline for several years, and then got into running 10k races. The self-described physical fitness nut wasn’t drawn to triathlons, however, until his son introduced him to the sport.
“As so many people get older, especially in the United States, they don’t do anything and they then develop a lot of illnesses,” Farr said. “My philosophy is that if you stay active and watch yourself, you can keep going and going.”
His track record has proven that true.
After retiring, Farr and his wife traveled and lived out of a motorhome for years before settling in Willis, Texas, about 50 miles north of Houston. It was there that Farr’s son, Chris, introduced him to sprint triathlon.
Under the sprint format, athletes complete a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and five-kilometer run. It’s half the distance of an Olympic triathlon, but still equates roughly to a half-mile swim, 14-mile bike ride and three-mile run.
With his son’s guidance, Farr tried some local competitions in Texas.
He eventually branched out to larger events, and in 2014, a first-place finish earned him an invitation to the national championships. Farr inferred that the long trip would’t be worth it, however, and declined to attend.
When he earned another invitation in 2019, he changed his mind.
A SECOND-PLACE finish at the 2019 national championships in Cleveland qualified Farr for the 2020 World Championships, which were to be held in Edmonton, Canada.
That event was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, however, and qualifiers were invited to the following year’s World Championships, which would be held in Bermuda. Two weeks ahead of race day, that competition was canceled, as well.
After qualifying once more, Farr and his son, Chris — who serves as his trainer and manager — headed north to Montreal where, three months ago, he represented Team USA at the 2022 World Championships. As the oldest competitor from the United States, he was selected to bear the American flag at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony.
“It was a fantastic honor,” Farr said. “A few years ago, I never dreamed I’d do anything like this in my life. It was quite a thrill and quite an honor to be able to do that.”
At 88, Farr wasn’t just the oldest athlete on Team USA.
Of the 5,000 athletes representing 58 nations, he was the oldest in attendance. Team USA had 115 competitors itself, the next closest in age an 86-year-old.
“Most everybody that’s younger will say, I hope I can be like you and be doing this when I get to be your age,” Farr said. “That’s their dream. There is a tremendous amount of respect for the older athletes.”
Farr and his teammates won gold in the 85-89-year-old division relay. The day prior, Farr and five others — including three Americans — were disqualified from the individual competition due to a bicycle error, which he attributed to lack of experience.
“The rules for international competition are a little different than those for nationals,” Farr explained. “We had to study 195 pages of rules.”
If not for the error, Farr would have finished third individually. Still, he left Montreal with not only a gold medal, but an altered perspective on the sport he had grown to love.
“We saw so many older athletes — some of them nearly 80 years old — and couldn’t believe how fast and how well they raced,” Farr said. “It was an inspiration and it made us think, wow, we could do a lot better. There are athletes who have various physical problems, but they overcome them and they’re there to race no matter what.”
Since then, he has elevated his training regimine. And, despite his world champion status, has set his career sights even higher.
AN ALARM sounds at 4:30 a.m. every day to wake Jim Farr.
Before the sun rises, he takes a one- or two-mile run, then goes to the gym for an hour to work out. After that, he heads to a pool or nearby Lake Conroe and goes for a swim, and then takes his bike out for a 14-mile ride.
Training has become Farr’s lifestyle.
He eats a speicalized diet to power his demanding schedule, emphasizing fiber, protein, carbohydrates and electrolytes. He avoids sugars and saturated fats, trading the treats of his younger years for foods that fuel his training.
“My favorite drink since I was a little kid was a milkshake, and I haven’t had a milkshake in so long I don’t remember what it is anymore,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t miss it. Since I’ve gotten into racing, everything is fine with my diet. I’m happy.”
Farr didn’t come from a family of athletes, but he has created one. At a reunion several years ago, 16 family members competed in a triathlon together, including children and grandchildren.
His lifestyle has made a difference in his small community in Texas, as well.
“Many have decided that they need to be out walking and riding their bikes,” Farr said. “It’s so gratifying to me, because it seemed to inspire people and make them realize they should be doing a little more exercise, not just sitting around doing nothing.”
After the World Championships, Farr finished third at the 2022 national championships in Milwaukee just six weeks ago. His next big meet will be the 2023 World Championships in Hamburg, Germany, but he’ll compete in several local races in the meantime.
Farr has one more year to compete in the 85-89 division, after which he will advance to the 90-94 age group. No male, he explained, has completed the sprint triathlon at that age.
Farr hopes that, if he can still race in two years, he can not only make history, but set a world record. That is his next career goal.
“I would rather drop dead in a race than to lay on a hospital bed and not be able to do anything,” Farr said. “Many of my teammates on Team USA feel the same way. They just want to keep going until they can’t take another step. That’s my philosophy — to go as long as I possibly can.”