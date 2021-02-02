(Editor's note: This is the third of a three-part series on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, from the paper that covered him during his time at Wyoming)

Despite being from nearly 1,200 miles away, Allen fit in seamlessly with a culture of hard work and grit and, above all else, genuine enthusiasm for his fellow man.

His ability to converse and relate with just about anybody is not a charade. It's just who he is.

The same reason he helped Weitzel enter the wing competition is the same reason he took time to chat with Punches' son: it was the right thing to do.

That's why Punches was OK if the Chiefs happened to lose to the Bills last Sunday. Because Josh's victories would still be his.

"It comes back to his character. He's just a normal ... I hate to say this, Wyoming person," Punches said. "If you tell someone you're going to do (something), you do it ... he really personifies what the people in Wyoming are."

"He's always going to have that story"

Now, back to that wing competition in Buffalo.

Weitzel didn't just show up and look out-of-place because a friend did him a favor. He brought home some serious hardware, all based on blind taste tests: first-place in traditional medium sauce, third-place in extra hot sauce, second-place in traditional BBQ sauce and Rookie of the Year.

It might have taken the name drop of all name drops to get his truck's wheel in the door, but once Double Dubs was there, people took notice. The truck is now allowed every year, no questions asked. Weitzel and his wings proved their merit. But it was what happened at the competition itself Weitzel fondly remembers.

Winning trophies was great, to be sure. But not only did Allen help Double Dubs get into the competition. He showed up to the actual event and helped serve wings for an hour.

When Allen was still in Laramie and waiting for his order, he often found himself chatting with Weitzel's grandmother, who helped cook up food in the back. She didn't make the trip to the national competition, however, and when Allen showed up, he asked how Weitzel's grandmother was doing.

There's something special about a person like Allen.

He is that rare breed of talent and humility many superstars like to talk about being but aren't. When you've done everything the hard way, it's necessary to savor the moments that wind up getting you to the top, even if it's just those times where you end up waiting in line at a fast food truck.

"Josh came and hung out for about an hour," Weitzel said. "(He's so) down to earth."

The harsh reality of life is that hard work is only going to get someone so far. Not everyone can naturally throw a pigskin three-quarters of a football field. There is a reason so few people play college football and even less end up in the NFL.

But there is a lesson to be learned in Allen's story.

It is one of self-belief, of betting on yourself and knowing it's OK to fail as long as you went out swinging. His story is not so different from the young boy or girl who dreams of being a doctor, or the high school baseball player who spends hours at the batting cage to perfect his swing so he gives himself a chance at his dreams.

"He's been bet against a lot. I think it's kind of one of those stories that captures people's imaginations when people pick sides," Vigen said. "He's always going to have that story."

Over the summer, Allen gave current Wyoming players a story they can tell their own kids. When college football was still up in the air at UW due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he dropped in on a few meetings with Vigen and the team's quarterbacks and freshmen.

Allen is still deeply interested in where the Cowboys program stands, the only team willing to give him a chance at his lifelong goal.

When asked about his time in Laramie during a recent Bills news conference, Allen gave a subtle, but emphatic, "Go Pokes." Allen also wants to know how Vigen's family is doing when he checks in, how his wife Molly is and how their sons are.

The same person who is seen having the time of his life in postgame interviews with Bills teammate Stefon Diggs, the man celebrating every touchdown as if it was his last, the towering figure with a child-like enthusiasm for the game that can be seen grinning at some point on almost every play, is truly who Allen is.

Who wouldn't want to root for that?

"He's just a good dude. He's a guy that can fit in. He can be the life of the party but he can have your back," Vigen said. "It's going to be genuine. That part with people doesn't take long to figure out."