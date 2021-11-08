Notes from the Bills’ stunning 9-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field:

— Buffalo’s only takeaway was the recovery of a Carlos Hyde fumble forced by middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, his first of the season, with cornerback Levi Wallace recovering the first of his career.

— Jacksonville’s initial takeaway was an interception of Bills quarterback Josh Allen by safety Rudy Ford, his first of the season. Later, the Jags’ Josh Allen picked off his namesake’s forced throw, the first of his career and, finally, late in the fourth quarter, he forced and recovered a fumble by QB Josh Allen.

— The 39-yard field goal by the Jags’ Matthew Wright was his first on American soil for Jacksonville. He was 3-for-3 in the London victory over Miami, but 0-for-4 in his attempts in the United States until Sunday. Later he hit a 55-yarder but then missed from 47, got a reprieve via a running into the kicker penalty against Buffalo, then missed from 42.

— The Bills’ first sack of Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence was logged by end Mario Addison. It was his third of the season, tying him with fellow end, rookie Greg Rousseau. Later, end A.J. Epenesa and cornerback Tre'Davious White shared their first of the campaign.

— Jacksonville sacked Allen four times. Two were recorded by defensive lineman Taven Bryan, his first of the season. Another was credited to Josh’s namesake, the Jags’ Josh Allen, giving him a team-leading 5.5 on the season. That play marked the first time a quarterback was sacked by a player of the same name in the NFL since Buffalo QB Todd Collins was dumped by Patriots linebacker Todd Collins in 1996. And, finally, end Dawuane Smoot dragged the Bills’ Allen down on Buffalo’s final possession, giving him 3.5 on the year.

— Buffalo place-kicker Tyler Bass continued his hot start, kicking two more field goals, making him 18-of-19 on the season.

— The game’s most significant injury was the concussion suffered by nickel back Taron Johnson in the first quarter. One of the league’s elite players at his position, he left and didn’t return. Johnson was replaced by Siran Neal.

Later, running back Zack Moss left the game with a concussion.

— Wallace led the Bills with seven tackles, six of them solos. The Jaguars’ Josh Allen had a game-high eight tackles, all of them solos. He also had a hat trick with an interception, fumble recovery and sack.

— With Buffalo backup QB Mitch Trubisky going on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, joining practice squaders Jake Fromm (quarterback) and Tanner Gentry (wide receiver), No. 3 QB Davis Webb was elevated from that squad to be Allen’s No. 2.

In answer to a question, Buffalo general Brandon Beane has indicated that between five and 10 percent of Bills players are unvaccinated, one of the higher numbers in the league.

— In addition, guard Jon Feliciano (calf strain) went on injured reserve for at least three weeks with offensive lineman Jamil Douglas elevated from the practice squad along with tight end Quinton Morris as starter Dawson Knox remains out with a hand injury and Buffalo needed a second player at that position.

— Buffalo’s inactives were Knox, offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back), running back Matt Breida, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer and defensive ends Boogie Basham and Efe Obada.

Tommy Sweeney replaced Knox, Cody Ford played right guard in place of Daryl Williams, who moved back to right tackle, while Ike Boettger took Feliciano’s spot at left guard.