The Buffalo Bills named Ken Dorsey as the team’s new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, just four days after the New York Giants made Brian Daboll their new head coach.

Rumors swirled over the weekend about whether Dorsey might follow Daboll to New York, but the 40-year-old remains in Buffalo to begin his fourth season with the Bills. He served as Josh Allen’s quarterbacks coach the past three seasons and was promoted last offseason to passing game coordinator.

Allen was asked about the impending vacancy at OC after the Bills were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. He said he’d like to have a voice in picking Daboll’s eventual replacement if he became a head coach.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said it would be crazy not to get Allen’s thoughts on the potential next offensive play caller. Allen had nothing but great things to say about Dorsey.

“I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football,” Allen said about Dorsey. “Just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, was the winningest college quarterback of all time. 38-2, he’ll never let me forget that, he says it all the time, but just the way he approaches the game, he’s competitive, he’s smart. You know, he works his (expletive) off. I appreciate what he’s done for me over the course of my career so far.”

Dorsey has had two different stops in his coaching career so far. He had his first opportunity with the Carolina Panthers from 2013-2017, playing a key role in developing Cam Newton. Newton said in 2019 that he credited Dorsey for a lot of his success in Carolina. “(Dorsey) is an extremely hard and efficient worker,” Newton said. “He made my life as easy as possible. Not only is he a hard worker, but he has a vibrant killer instinct.

He’s a known proven winner over the years.”

Dorsey started just 13 games in five NFL seasons between San Francisco and Cleveland. He threw eight touchdown passes and 18 interceptions in 17 career games. As a coach, Dorsey has become a proven quarterback guru. His work with Allen has allowed the 25-year-old to develop into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Continuity and consistency have been key ingredients in that development, Beane said.

“It’s been a great four years and three of those years Ken Dorsey has been right there,” Beane said. “(With) Josh, we definitely value his opinion. We have a great relationship. I sat down with Josh (after the season) and we just talked about the game, the season, life, and he’s in such a great spot. I’m so proud of where he’s at.

"If Brian leaves we’d be silly not to get Josh’s opinion and, listen, we know what he thinks of Ken Dorsey, it’s very high. That matters to us.”