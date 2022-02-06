LYNDONVILLE — The Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team knew this mission would look a little different than recent years.
The Wolverines brought 10 wrestlers to Saturday’s Section 5 Class B3 championships, a tournament they won in 2019 and 2020. This year, however, without a full lineup, B-R needed to make every entrant count. With five individual champions, three runners-up and nine total placewinners, the Wolverines did just that.
B-R's 218 points bested second-place Lyndonville (185) and third-place South Seneca (150) by a sizable margin, securing its third team title in four seasons.
“That was probably the best we’ve looked all year,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said. “They were focused, ready, determined and went right after it. Most of their wins came by pin, so that was a key.”
TOP-SEEDED Trent Sibble blew through the 215-pound bracket, pinning four consecutive opponents in the first period en route to a first-place finish. What Sibble’s sister, Teegan, did at 110 pounds, however, may have out-done him.
A week after winning the Monroe County League girls tournament, Teegan beat all of the boys, edging Lyndonville’s Christian Garver in the finals. Before taking a 5-3 decision over Garver, she won a nailbiter in the semifinals, pulling out a 5-4 victory over Lyons’ Mitchell Vanauken.
“The crowd went nuts when she won,” Taylor said. “It means a lot to the program. Now, the boys are seeing that, hey, this girl is just as good as we are. She gives 100% every time out on that mat.”
Teegan Sibble made history, becoming the first female sectional champion in B-R history and one of the few girls to win a crown in Section 5. She also helped the Wolverines fend off surging Lyndonville in team scoring, as the Tigers had narrowed the gap by the time the consolation bracket was settled.
“That was probably the turning point of the whole day with us versus Lyndonville,” Taylor said. “When she beat that kid, that was our first over (Lyndonville) of the finals. We had eight (finalists) but they had three, so we knew we needed to at least win two of those to lock it up.”
TEEGAN was named Most Outstanding Wrestler (MOW) for the lightweights while Trent was MOW for the heavyweights. Andrew Taylor was named Class B3 Coach of the Year in his first year as head coach, as he and his father, Todd, switched titles before this season.
B-R boasted three other individual champs, including Gary McDowell, an eighth-grader who breezed through the 102-pound class as its top seed. McDowell pinned Caledonia-Mumford’s Jakob Bishop in 22 seconds in the final.
Trey Buchholz won the 126-pound class after starting the tournament seeded second. He pinned his opponents in the quarter and semifinals before using takedowns in the first and third periods, plus a reversal on which he scored back points in the second, to earn an 8-1 victory over Perry’s Holden Kelly in the final.
“We told (Buchholz) all day that he needed to be on his offense,” Taylor said. “He needed to score quickly and often. We watched (Kelly) — he’s very good coming off the bottom, so we told (Buchholz) to keep hip pressure on him.
“Trey executed very well on everything we talked about, wrestled very smoothly and consistently and didn’t take any chances. He wrestled like we knew he was capable of doing.”
TAVYN MacDonell squeaked out a 9-7 decision over Scott Mills of Alfred Almond in the 152-pound final.
Ethan Coleman finished second for B-R at 138, pinning his first two opponents before dropping a 9-1 decision to South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet in the final. Coleman had trailed 4-1 entering the third period before a late five-point move sealed Sweet’s victory.
Kadin Thompkins was second at 145, dropping a decision to Alfred Almond’s Ben Lloyd in the final after starting out with three straight wins. Lloyd Kinnicut was second at 285 while Caden Allen finished third at 160.
Perhaps the most impressive part of B-R’s successful Saturday was that, of 13 weight classes, eight featured a Wolverine in the final bout. When finalists were introduced and lined up along opposite edges of the mat, one side nearly resembled B-R’s starting lineup.
“It was all black and red down one side,” Taylor said. “It was amazing to see.”
With another sectional title in hand, B-R will turn its attention to next week's state qualifier tournament, where nine Wolverines will compete for a trip to Albany. They’ll be joined by the top-six place finishers from each weight class at their class tournament, plus the top six from Class B1 and B2.
Honeoye Falls-Lima claimed the B1 title Saturday with 209.5 points while Canisteo-Greenwood ran away with the B2 title, scoring a whopping 316.5 points. The Section 5 State Qualifier will be held Feb. 12 at SUNY Brockport’s Special Events and Recreation Center (SERC), with semifinals scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m.
“They wanted to get that sectional title under their belts and wanted to get those individual titles, but now they know it’s over with and we need to prepare for next week,” Taylor said. “You want to place? You need to wrestle.”