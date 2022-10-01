You’ve had an exciting morning and hit a nice buck with your bow. You’re shaking like a leaf and your first natural reaction is to immediately follow the deer that ran out of sight.
Whatever you do, don't do it. Here’s why.
Reacting properly after your shot is a critical decision often made under extreme excitement and emotion. Trophy antlers make even seasoned hunters go loopy, but the decision made immediately following the shot will often be THE deciding factor in recovering or not recovering the animal.
I cannot stress enough the importance of having a solid, carefully thought through, and disciplined game plan. With archery especially, and oftentimes with firearms, the hunter has to have made a series of decisions before even going afield — and then needs to mentally review them as often as possible.
First, you have to make a good shot. When the deer is sighted and your heart begins hammering wildly in your chest you must control your emotions. It’s of the utmost importance to remember three rules that must be obeyed at all costs.
1). Remain as calm as possible, don’t panic or rush, control your actions.
2). Do not aim at the entire deer, pick a small spot, a wrinkle behind the shoulder or a group of hairs and try to split them!
3). Last and not least you must constantly think to yourself: “Squeeze” the trigger — squeeze, squeeze, squeeze — and hit the tiny spot you’re aiming at.
Once you’ve fired, mark in your mind the exact spot the animal stood and the exact spot it was last seen. No matter how good the shot looked, stay in your stand for an hour or leave, grab a bite to eat, listen to music, drive around or take a nap. If you leave be sure to not spook the animal on the way back to the vehicle even if it means taking a long detour.
If your shot looked a little too far back, a liver hit, give the animal at least two hours before following up. Once a wounded animal gets up out of that first bed the odds are very high the wound will have clotted and there will be no blood trail to follow so, whatever you do, give a borderline liver hit or one lung hit a minimum of two hours.
If for whatever reason you make a poor shot, hit a limb, the animal moves, you hit the stomach area, leave the trail until morning; do not attempt to follow it up. Given enough time blood poisoning will kill the animal overnight, but a badly hit deer can travel miles making recovery largely impossible.
On the opposite side of the coin, no or little blood doesn’t mean you haven’t made a good or even excellent shot. Many times a double-lunged buck will run off as if nothing is wrong and leave only a drop of blood here and there in the leaves.
Many inexperienced hunters seem to believe that a solid hit with an arrow will always leave a good blood trail, the deer dropping quickly. This simply isn’t true.
Many deer, especially hit high in the chest, bleed internally, they may only live 20 or 30 seconds after a fatal shot, but a deer in that time can run 200 to 400 yards.
Summing up, make a great shot, a perfect shot or don’t shoot. This is the single most important goal you can accomplish. Second, be patient, wait an hour before following up a good shot, two hours on a liver shot and overnight on any shot you feel is questionable.
When you’re starting to track, mark clearly where you shot from, the spot the animal was standing when you fired and, once tracking, carefully and methodically mark that trail. Every 30 yards or so is not too often; you should always be able to see, at minimum, your last two to three ribbons. Scan carefully to the sides; deer often make radical 90-degree changes in course, cutting sharply left or right.
A wounded animal, if not pushed, will seldom travel any distance before lying down. You want it to stay right there until it expires. Once you jump your quarry out of its bed and the deer runs, your odds of ever finding it become very poor.
I highly recommend calling your buddies to help follow the blood trail. Three people spread out, searching carefully, ups your chances geometrically. As I mentioned, deer often suddenly turn and as they do so make as long a leap as possible. I think this is instinctive — it cuts their scent trail slowing down predators if chased but it also cuts the blood trail and it can be difficult to find it again.
Patience is the key to finding and recovering your trophy, whatever size it is. If you make a poor shot and are excited and impatient, force yourself to get out of the woods, go to a restaurant, grab some food, call a friend or friends for assistance or watch a little football, whatever it takes. But leave your animal alone! Let it bed down close to where you last saw it.
If all else fails, if you know a tracker with a good dog, give him a call.
The time will come when I guarantee you will be very glad you followed the aforementioned advice.