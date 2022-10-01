Shot followup

This 8-point made it as difficult as possible to follow its trail. Leaving only small drops of blood here and there the buck turned at a right angle three times and finally jumped off a small cliff side. Though the deer only ran some 150 yards it took two of us more than an hour to unravel his trail.

 Wade Robertson

You’ve had an exciting morning and hit a nice buck with your bow. You’re shaking like a leaf and your first natural reaction is to immediately follow the deer that ran out of sight.

Whatever you do, don't do it. Here’s why.

