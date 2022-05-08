COOPERSTOWN — On a beautiful day for baseball on historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, the Andover-Whitesville baseball team put together a strong performance, getting runners on base, hitting and making some big plays on the field.
However, with the bases loaded and no outs and with runners on second and third with no outs, Avoca-Prattsburgh's pitching and defense came to life.
Tucker Gerych struck out 13 batters in five innings while Jamel Crowder was 3-for-3 with two doubles to lead A-P (9-4) to a 10-0 non-league win.
"It was a great experience for both teams playing on the iconic Doubleday Field and both teams enjoyed the National Baseball Hall of Fame after the game," said Avoca-Prattsburgh coach Dennie Miles. "Andover-Whitesville played us tough early on and used several different pitchers which seemed to be effective because we couldn't get a read on any one pitcher."
Macoy Putnam, Pacey Hopkins (double, RBI), Haden Abbott (RBI) and Ashton McMahon (2 RBI) each had two hits and Sawyer Devoe and Sam Patterson had hits. Chris Abbott threw two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts.
"Jamel, Putnam and Hopkins have established themselves as very good table-setters for the kids in the middle of the lineup to drive in," Miles said. "When they get on, good things happen."
For Andover (2-10), Dylan Acor had two hits and Layton Miller and Spencer Mattison singled.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 13, Addison 0, 5 innings
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville’s Cooper Brockway and Logan Dunbar combined to hold Addison to four hits in a five-inning shutout.
Aidan Riley went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, Dunbar had two hits and an RBI, Cody Costello had a double and single with an RBI and three runs while Alex Green hit a two-run single.
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Cuba-Rushford 9, Oswayo Valley 4
BOLIVAR — Eli Sleggs held Oswayo Valley to two hits over four innings while striking out five with two walks to pitch Cuba-Rushford to a consolation game victory.
Logan Lewis went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Caleb Root had a double and two RBI for the Rebels. Jon White closed the game, allowing three hits over three innings.
Brayden Wiley went 2-for-4 for Oswayo Valley.
The Rebels’ Jack Frank and Lewis made the all-tournament team.
“Eli Sleggs got his first varsity start as a freshman and got the ‘W,’” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “Defense played well behind him and he showed good control of the strike zone. We swung the bats very well.”
C-R fell to Honeoye, 8-4, in its first-round matchup.
Championship: Bolivar-Richburg 11, Honeoye 0, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — Landon Danaher tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10, walking none and coming within a hit batter of a perfect game to lead Bolivar-Richburg to its own tournament title. He still faced the minimum number of batters by picking off the one baserunner he allowed at first base.
Danaher also went 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs. Trey Buchholz was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored, Cam MacDonell doubled with two RBI and Ethan Childs was 2-for-3 and also drove in a pair for the Wolverines (12-1), who have now won back-to-back B-R Tourney titles.
“It was a complete game all around,” said B-R coach Dustin Allen, whose team posted 12 hits on the day. “Our pitching, our fielding, our hitting. Bringing a championship back for the second year in a row … we’re just very happy. Everybody contributed, so it was a nice team effort.”