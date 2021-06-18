The best way to pack a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child is to follow online instructions at samaritanspurse.org. Participating area churches and organizations may also have information to share in the coming weeks.
Online suggestions include beginning with a quality “wow” item such as a stuffed animal, soccer ball (deflated) with pump, or clothing outfit that will capture the child’s attention the instant he or she opens the box. Gift suggestions according to age and gender are listed on the site to include fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
The following are items that should NOT be included: candy; toothpaste; gum; used or damaged items; war-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures; chocolate or food; seeds; fruit rolls or other fruit snacks; drink mixes (powdered or liquid); liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers; aerosol cans.
A small example of acceptable items include: foam ball, finger puppets, Slinky, tennis ball, plastic dinosaurs, dolls, socks, tote bags, crayons, markers, pencils, notebooks. Suggestions by age may be seen online.
Printed boxes in plastic or cardboard are available for purchase online or local churches, including Olean First Baptist, may have some. Participants may also decorate and fill any shoebox or plastic container. Labels denoting the age group and gender for the gift are also available and need to be attached.
Donations of $9 per box may be made online or through a participating church or organization. Part of the process includes being able to track where the shoebox goes. Last year’s Olean First Baptist boxes went to the Dominican Republic.
For more information locally, call (716) 372-5151.