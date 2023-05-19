Next month, construction is set to begin on a permanent ADA-compliant trail to be routed parallel to the tops of crumbling 200-foot shale cliffs at the Valentine Flats overlook point: historically the scene of a large concentration of Zoar rescues, injuries and deaths.
This represents a major setback to the recently enacted New York State Department of Environmental Conservation safety regulations for Zoar Valley.
This permanent, multi-million-dollar trail is planned to feature a number of "vista sights" with raised platforms, complete with gaps cut in to the mature tree foliage to manufacture, gorge vistas: all of this accented with rail fences. The argument that all of this improves safety runs hollow as hikers jockeying for a better view will now be tempted into the 12-foot hazardous restricted zones next to the cliff tops — just the equivalent of a step or two away from the planned trail.
Rather than dangerous clifftop trails, a much safer way to take in Zoar vistas would be from the Cattaraugus Creek where rafting companies have run safe Zoar vista adventure trips for more than 30 years without any deaths or serious injuries.
Once construction is completed, these trail features will need to be monitored year-round and maintained as they will be subject to vandalism similar to that by vandals who have constantly stolen, defaced or destroyed Zoar safety warning, signs. It represents a permanent cost and liability to multi-levels of government and a deadly danger for visitors, as well as to the local first responders tasked to rescue them.
The hundreds of trees cut to prepare for this trail will eventually grow back, the recreational overuse damage will slowly heal as the DEC seasonal ranger assistants will monitor the area for safety as they have successfully done in recent summers. But to save lives it is imperative that construction of this trail be immediately abandoned.
William Cain, Gowanda