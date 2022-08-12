Donald Trump has more than $100 million in his political war chest. But he has something even more valuable — an active FBI investigation against him.

Anyone can raise money. Few can dominate the nation’s political consciousness, cleaving the country into two passionately opposed sides and giving rise to perfervid theories and counter-theories, based on being the target of a law enforcement action. That’s the quality that Trump has brought to the table for years, and it is boosting him still.

