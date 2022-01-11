Listen to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first State of the State address this week, and no doubt you will notice a governor much more modest — and more attuned to the needs of upstate New Yorkers — than her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.
It’s no surprise that Hochul, a Buffalo-born Syracuse University graduate, seems more aware of the situation Upstate than Cuomo, a Queens native. But Hochul’s more humble, earnest tone also provided a welcome contrast from the pompous swagger that ultimately led to Cuomo’s undoing.
Hochul’s remarks on the Upstate economy also showed a sober, clear-eyed understanding that Cuomo often lacked. She warned: “We need to take a hard look in that mirror and deal with harsh realities, like the fact that 300,000 New Yorkers left our state last year. That’s the steepest population drop of any state in the nation, an alarm bell that cannot be ignored.” Her other plans — such as a property-tax rebate, doubling the farm workforce retention credit and a $1 billion initiative to expand broadband internet access to remote rural areas — are also particularly relevant to Upstate residents.
Cuomo had his “Buffalo Billion” — which, by the way, led to felony bid-rigging charges for longtime Cuomo adviserJoseph Percoco, along with then-SUNY Polytechnic head Alain Kaloyeros and four private developers. The centerpiece of the initiative was a $958 million subsidy for notorious tech swindler Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, to build a solar panel factory in Buffalo. The plant never met hiring or production goals, and its assessment was devalued $884 million by the state in 2019, meaning taxpayers are on the hook for a factory worth a small fraction of what they spent on it.
Hochul’s challenge will come in making the tough decisions needed to revitalize New York’s stagnant economy, and at times, she sounded a bit unrealistically upbeat. She claimed that she would make New York “the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation.”
Nevertheless, solving Upstate’s economic struggles won’t be easy. But perhaps in Hochul, we at least have a governor who understands them. Whereas Cuomo was a political animal from birth, Hochul’s maiden voyage into politics — as a Hamburg Town Board member — was motivated by concern over decline in the local economy.
Unlike her predecessor, it seems our new governor wants to actually solve these problem, rather than simply take credit for having done so.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta (TNS)