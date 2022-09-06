Two months ago, as Americans began their summer vacations, the political landscape looked bleak for Joe Biden and his Democrats.

Inflation was soaring; the president’s popularity was sinking. Political forecasters said a Republican takeover of the House of Representatives in November’s congressional election looked almost foreordained. A GOP takeover of the Senate appeared in reach, too, which would doom Biden to two years of partisan gridlock.

