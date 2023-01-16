The year 2022 was noteworthy, and at Tri-County Arts Council, we are so grateful for your ongoing support in the face of so many challenges.

Thank you for allowing me to grow into my new position as executive director — the last nine months have just flown by. Starting with my first gallery show in April with Samila Sosic of Bradford, Pa., to the other shows with Debra Eck of Jamestown, Glenn Zweygardt of Alfred Station, Fileve Tlaloc of Great Valley and Carla Stetson, our Southern Tier Bi-annual winner.

