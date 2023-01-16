The year 2022 was noteworthy, and at Tri-County Arts Council, we are so grateful for your ongoing support in the face of so many challenges.
Thank you for allowing me to grow into my new position as executive director — the last nine months have just flown by. Starting with my first gallery show in April with Samila Sosic of Bradford, Pa., to the other shows with Debra Eck of Jamestown, Glenn Zweygardt of Alfred Station, Fileve Tlaloc of Great Valley and Carla Stetson, our Southern Tier Bi-annual winner.
Our current show of members' small works is ongoing and our Celebration of the Arts will be celebrated again on Aug. 13 at Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Inc. in Jamestown. We are redeveloping Art in the Park and we will be doing our Lincoln Park Evening Art Market again in September 2023, we honored the life of Peg Bothner by naming our gallery after her and the Heart of Olean Mural at Jamestown Community College was completed. We will also develop our next mural in Olean this summer.
Also, we continue to add new partnerships with the Genesis House of Olean, the YMCA, United Way, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Pearl City Clay House in Jamestown, Wellsville Creative Arts Center, local veterans and schools groups and many more to truly make art access universal to one and all.
Tri-County Arts Council looks forward to a new year full of advancements as we continue the “A Little Something” member small work show, and begin our next show, "Peter Midgley: Shifting Focus," with an opening reception on Saturday, all while expanding our space at 110 W. State St., as we continue to advocate the creation and appreciation of arts and culture in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.
As a resident in our region, you know that arts and cultural activities are essential to local communities and enhance the quality of life in rural areas like ours. The Tri-County Arts Council plays a pivotal role in supporting the arts in the Southern Tier, and your support as a sponsor shows that you too recognize the importance of the arts in our communities.
More from this section
Our mission is to advocate the creation and appreciation of arts and culture in the region. The kilns are now up and running again, and we have reinstated our creative clay classes and open studio times, with social distancing guidelines in place. We also continue to innovate, seeking new ways to encourage and support local artists and community arts programs, such as offering digital design classes and programs for local high school students.
However, there is much more work to be done, and your support as a member will help to ensure quality arts and cultural activities are available for Tri-County residents. Your donation will make it possible for us to continue to host 13 public gallery exhibitions, highlighting the talent in our region, and to offer more than 60 classes attended by more than 300 community members, including school-age children and adults of all ages, providing opportunities they would otherwise not have had.
Unfortunately, Tri-County Arts Council will be losing our New York state funding for 2023. Without this funding, we will need to change how we proceed in the future regarding our subsidized class rates. This will impact our ability to be used as an artistic, cultural and educational service for our area. To say that we are living in an unprecedented time would be an understatement, and while your circumstances may have changed, if you are able, we hope you’ll consider continuing your support for the Tri-County Arts Council as we hope to make up for the loss of our state funding.
Inspiration, in all its forms, is needed now more than ever before. Thank you for your ongoing support and being part of our community. We hope to see you at your next opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. We’re open Tuesday-Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St.
And here's a reminder to comment, like and share Tri-County Arts Council on social media posts — www.facebook.com/tricountyartscouncil.
(Paula Bernstein is executive director of the Tribune-County Arts Council.)